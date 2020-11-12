FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

People are becoming weary of the coronavirus pandemic but should remain vigilant and continue to take precautions, the head of the World Health Organization said, adding that relying on as-yet unproven vaccines was risky.

* France's prime minister said now is not the time to relax COVID measures, a day after the country's total reported cases overtook Russia to become the worst affected country in Europe. * Moscow's mayor said city authorities were expecting cases to increase and that the situation with hospital beds could remain critical for some time, TASS news agency reported.

* Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was hospitalised after he contracted the coronavirus earlier this week. * German COVID-19 distancing rules will remain for a long time but new infection numbers can be brought down, the Robert Koch institute said.

* Austria's daily tally of new coronavirus infections has surpassed 9,000 for the first time. * In football, Serbian midfielder Luka Milivojevic and Croatian defender Domagoj Vida have tested positive.

AMERICAS * In their first calls with Joe Biden since the U.S. election, leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia reaffirmed plans to form close ties to tackle issues including the pandemic, climate change and regional security.

* Biden will continue to lay groundwork for his administration amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the northeast of the country and reeling Midwest, while President Donald Trump prolongs legal challenges. * Argentine President Alberto Fernández and several of his ministers began preventative isolation after coming in close contact with an official infected with coronavirus.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's economy is seeing a "strong recovery" take root, its finance minister said, while announcing a third round of fiscal stimulus totalling $16.1 billion.

* ICU beds are full as COVID surges in New Delhi with Diwali, India's biggest festival, coming this weekend. * Japan reported record new infections, while Tokyo Olympics organisers said athletes arriving for the games will not have to isolate for 14 days.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * More than 10,000 Ethiopian refugees have crossed into Sudan since fighting started, while the U.N. fears a humanitarian emergency with aid agencies unable to restock food, health and other emergency supplies in Tigray.

* Iraq has started closing camps housing tens of thousands of people after COVID-19 delays, but aid groups warn this could create a second wave of displacement with dire consequences. * Hundreds of disillusioned doctors are leaving Lebanon, amid falling wages and shortages of equipment, staff and even some basic supplies in hospitals as the country runs out of hard currency to pay for imports.

* The World Food Programme's "humanitarian e-commerce" system in Somalia is helping to prevent large crowds gathering at aid distribution sites during the pandemic. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares were on course on Thursday to end their longest winning streak in over a year, one that has lifted them more than 10%, as the post-U.S. election and coronavirus vaccine bull run pauses. * Global oil demand is unlikely to get a significant boost from the roll-out of vaccines until well into 2021, the International Energy Agency said.

* Italy's borrowing costs hit fresh record lows at an auction, as investors bet on support from the European Central Bank and optimism replaces caution over a possible vaccine.