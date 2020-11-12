Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study shows major lasting health effects in COVID-19 patients after hospitalisation

The researchers, including those from the University of Michigan in the US, analysed the data from 1648 patients with COVID-19 admitted to 38 hospitals in Michigan, and found that 398 died during hospitalisation and 1250 survived.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:20 IST
Study shows major lasting health effects in COVID-19 patients after hospitalisation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists assessed data from more than 1,600 COVID-19 patients in the US and found that within two months of leaving the hospital, nearly 7 per cent of them had died, and 15 per cent had ended up back in the hospital. The researchers, including those from the University of Michigan in the US, analysed the data from 1648 patients with COVID-19 admitted to 38 hospitals in Michigan, and found that 398 died during hospitalisation and 1250 survived. They interviewed 488 of the surviving patients by phone around 60 days after their hospitalisation. According to the study, published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, more than 39 per cent of the interviewed patients said they hadn't gotten back to normal activities yet, two months after leaving the hospital. Nearly 12 per cent of them said they couldn't carry out basic care for themselves anymore, or as well as before.

"These data suggest that the burden of COVID-19 extends far beyond the hospital and far beyond health. The mental, financial and physical tolls of this disease among survivors appear substantial," said study co-author Vineet Chopra from the University of Michigan. Nearly 23 per cent of the patients said they became short of breath just climbing a flight of stairs, and one-third had ongoing COVID-like symptoms, including many who still had problems with taste or smell, the study noted. About half of those interviewed said they'd been emotionally affected by their experience with COVID-19 -- including a minority who said they'd sought mental health care, the scientists added.

"The sheer number of people struggling after COVID brings new urgency to developing programs to better promote and support recovery after acute illness," said Hallie Prescott another co-author of the study..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Farmer assaulted by policeman for entry of cow in his farm dies; manhunt launched

A 45-year-old farmer died in Jharkhand after he was allegedly beaten up by a policeman and his family members as his cow had entered their farm and devoured standing crop, police said on Thursday. A manhunt has been launched to nab the sub-...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. miners tout environmental credentials in wake of Biden victoryU.S. mining companies are moving fast to align themselves with Joe Bidens climate change agenda, saying the lithiu...

HC allows Delhi govt to reserve 80 pc ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 pvt hospitals

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed the AAP government to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals, saying the situation in the national capital is fairly dynamic and the state has to be much more aliv...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Riskier blood thinner used more often in Black patients psychiatric issues linked to COVID-19The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020