Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jain launches app to access e-vehicle service for transportation of COVID patients

The Jeevan Seva app can be download through a link which will be sent through SMS and QR codes to every COVID-19 positive patient in Delhi who have been tested, they said. "The app, launched in collaboration with EVERA, will use electric vehicles as an ambulance to transfer non-critical cases to healthcare facilities within Delhi free of cost," the Delhi health department said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:18 IST
Jain launches app to access e-vehicle service for transportation of COVID patients
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday launched a mobile app that will allow people to access a free e-vehicle service dedicated for transportation of COVID-19 patients who are not critical, officials said. The Jeevan Seva app can be download through a link which will be sent through SMS and QR codes to every COVID-19 positive patient in Delhi who have been tested, they said.

"The app, launched in collaboration with EVERA, will use electric vehicles as an ambulance to transfer non-critical cases to healthcare facilities within Delhi free of cost," the Delhi health department said in a statement. Jain said, "We are launching the Jeevan Seva app today to facilitate Delhi citizens in home isolation in case of need. From health check-ups, ambulance requirements to admission in hospitals, health amenities are now just a click away" "With this app, you will get access to an e-vehicle which will provide free pick-up and drop services. Each vehicle will be properly sanitised after every ride," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday that took its infection tally to over 4.59 lakh, while 85 new fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,228. The number of people in home isolation increased to 24,435 on Wednesday from 24,178 the previous day.

"Patients can download the app through the link which will be sent through SMS and QR codes to every tested COVID-positive patient in Delhi. They can book a cab from the app after registering through OTP, by entering their pick up and drop location. The nearest cab will automatically be dispatched to serve. The service will be available 24 hours," the statement said. The drivers will get all the information through their app. They will reach the patient sooner as the pick-up location is automatically captured by the app. The availability of real-time GPS tracking will make the monitoring smoother. Dedicated supervisors will be monitoring the situation round-the-clock, it said.

The trained drivers will be complying with new safety guidelines such as wearing PPE kits and being well-equipped with sanitisers. The cabin will be insulated as well, the health department said. Nimish Trivedi, the co-founder and CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Pvt. Ltd, added, "The Jeevan Seva app is the first ever initiative to help COVID patients to reach healthcare facilities in e-vehicle cabs while taking care of the patients and the planet with its zero emission cabs. We are pleased to work with the Delhi government to launch this great initiative and hope that it will help us in fighting the ongoing pandemic." Meanwhile, at another event, Jain said, "I believe Ayurveda is a way of living. It's not just a medical system. It's a holistic system in all its manifestations, which provides solutions ranging from medicine, food, to thoughts." In today's time, the importance of Ayurveda has become manifold. Allopathy gives temporary relief from pain but is not a permanent solution. Ayurveda provides permanent relief from the disease, the Delhi health minister said.

He was speaking at an event held here to mark the National Ayurveda Day, which was organised by Indian System of Medicine (ISM) Doctor Cell Delhi, a physician organisation of Ayurvedic and Unani systems of medicine. It was held at the official residence of Jain, the Delhi health department said.

He also reiterated that yoga helped him while he was combating COVID-19..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium exempts gift-bearing St Nicholas from virus bans

To ensure the merriment of millions of Belgian kids, the government is offering a special exemption from the stringent coronavirus measures to beloved St. Nicholas, who always delivers bountiful presents on the morning of December 6. In a t...

PFC net profit jumps 72% to Rs 4,290 cr in Sep qtr

State-run Power Finance Corporation PFC on Thursday reported a 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,290 crore in the July-September quarter on account of higher revenues. Its net profit was Rs 2,497 crore in the quarter e...

INSIGHT-Migrant smugglers see boost from U.S. pandemic border policy

These days, Martin Salgados migrant shelter in the city of San Luis Rio Colorado on Mexicos border with the United States feels more like an hourly hotel. His guests, many of them from Central America, often dont even bother to spend the ni...

Clariant Chemicals posts Rs 191 cr net profit for Sept quarter

Clariant Chemicals India Ltd on Thursday reported a multifold rise in its net profit to Rs 191 crore for the September 2020 quarter, mainly due to a gain of Rs 254.83 crore from sale of its business unit. Its net profit had stood at Rs 19.3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020