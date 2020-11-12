Jain launches app to access e-vehicle service for transportation of COVID patients

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday launched a mobile app that will allow people to access a free e-vehicle service dedicated for transportation of COVID-19 patients who are not critical, officials said. The Jeevan Seva app can be download through a link which will be sent through SMS and QR codes to every COVID-19 positive patient in Delhi who have been tested, they said.

"The app, launched in collaboration with EVERA, will use electric vehicles as an ambulance to transfer non-critical cases to healthcare facilities within Delhi free of cost," the Delhi health department said in a statement. Jain said, "We are launching the Jeevan Seva app today to facilitate Delhi citizens in home isolation in case of need. From health check-ups, ambulance requirements to admission in hospitals, health amenities are now just a click away" "With this app, you will get access to an e-vehicle which will provide free pick-up and drop services. Each vehicle will be properly sanitised after every ride," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday that took its infection tally to over 4.59 lakh, while 85 new fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,228. The number of people in home isolation increased to 24,435 on Wednesday from 24,178 the previous day.

"Patients can download the app through the link which will be sent through SMS and QR codes to every tested COVID-positive patient in Delhi. They can book a cab from the app after registering through OTP, by entering their pick up and drop location. The nearest cab will automatically be dispatched to serve. The service will be available 24 hours," the statement said. The drivers will get all the information through their app. They will reach the patient sooner as the pick-up location is automatically captured by the app. The availability of real-time GPS tracking will make the monitoring smoother. Dedicated supervisors will be monitoring the situation round-the-clock, it said.

The trained drivers will be complying with new safety guidelines such as wearing PPE kits and being well-equipped with sanitisers. The cabin will be insulated as well, the health department said. Nimish Trivedi, the co-founder and CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Pvt. Ltd, added, "The Jeevan Seva app is the first ever initiative to help COVID patients to reach healthcare facilities in e-vehicle cabs while taking care of the patients and the planet with its zero emission cabs. We are pleased to work with the Delhi government to launch this great initiative and hope that it will help us in fighting the ongoing pandemic." Meanwhile, at another event, Jain said, "I believe Ayurveda is a way of living. It's not just a medical system. It's a holistic system in all its manifestations, which provides solutions ranging from medicine, food, to thoughts." In today's time, the importance of Ayurveda has become manifold. Allopathy gives temporary relief from pain but is not a permanent solution. Ayurveda provides permanent relief from the disease, the Delhi health minister said.

He was speaking at an event held here to mark the National Ayurveda Day, which was organised by Indian System of Medicine (ISM) Doctor Cell Delhi, a physician organisation of Ayurvedic and Unani systems of medicine. It was held at the official residence of Jain, the Delhi health department said.

He also reiterated that yoga helped him while he was combating COVID-19..