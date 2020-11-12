Nepal registers 1,913 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal's COVID-19 caseload on Thursday reached 204,242 with 1,913 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. The death toll reached 1,189 with 15 more fatalities, it said.

The total number of recoveries has reached 1,64,592 after 2,349 more people were discharged after treatment, the ministry said.

There are 38,461 active cases across the country, it said, adding that so far, 1,584,317 tests have been conducted..