Telangana logs 1,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Telangana reported 1,015 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to2.54 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,393. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 172, followed by Rangareddy 98 and Medchal Malkajgiri 97, a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 pm on November 11.

As many as 17,323 patients are under treatment and 40,603 samples were tested on November 11. Cumulatively, 47.70 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was1.28 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.65 per cent, while it was 92.8 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Eatala Rajender said the Telangana government would favour providing the COVID-19 vaccine (free of cost) to frontline warriors, sanitation workers and the poor in the first phase of its distribution, according to a release. Recalling a video conference recently held by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, he said the state government asked, among others, as to when the modalities for the distribution of the vaccine would be finalised.

Vardhan suggested completing all the formalities as per the Centre's guidelines, the release quoted Rajender as saying.PTI GDK SJR SS PTI PTI PTI.