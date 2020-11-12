Goa's COVID-19 count up by 107; tally at 45,605

With the addition of 107 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Goa reached 45,605 on Thursday, an official from the health department said. While the coastal state did not report any casualties during the day, 192 patients recovered from the infection, the official said.

Goa has recorded 656 fatalities so far and 43,221 patients have recovered from the infection, he said. Currently, there are 1,728 active cases in the state, the official said, adding that 1,311 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 45,605, new cases 107, death toll 656, discharged 43,221, active cases 1,728, samples tested till date 3,18,541..