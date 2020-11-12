Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's Catalonia to keep bars, restaurants shut another ten days to curb COVID-19

Unlike most other Western European countries, Spain has held off on ordering a nationwide confinement to control its second wave of infection, instead letting regional authorities implement their own policies. This has led to a patchwork of measures, with Catalonia's strictest approach contrasting with the Madrid region's decision to leave bars and restaurants open.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 12-11-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 20:48 IST
Spain's Catalonia to keep bars, restaurants shut another ten days to curb COVID-19

Restaurants, bars and shopping malls will remain closed in Catalonia for at least another ten days to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic, regional officials said on Thursday. Unlike most other Western European countries, Spain has held off on ordering a nationwide confinement to control its second wave of infection, instead letting regional authorities implement their own policies.

This has led to a patchwork of measures, with Catalonia's strictest approach contrasting with the Madrid region's decision to leave bars and restaurants open. Catalonia has Spain's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after Madrid. "We know that these are very difficult and complicated measures, that we are asking for very hard sacrifices from sectors of our economy and society but from the point view of health ... we need these 10 days," said Catalan health secretary, Josep Maria Argimon.

Beauty salons will be allowed to open again, officials said, adding that the regional administration planned a gradual return to open-air activities on the terraces of bars and restaurants from Nov. 23. Meanwhile, authorities in Castille and Leon, to the north of Madrid, banned gatherings of more than three people in the province of Burgos after the infection rate there soared.

Despite having the second highest tally of cases in Western Europe at just over 1.4 million, the infection rate has stabilised overall in Spain, prompting some optimism from the government. "The trend is positive and we have been able to control it without having the lockdown we had in the spring," Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told an event run by the Financial Times.

"We should be able to see in this fourth quarter that there is a basis for the strong growth that we see for the next year," she said, referring to the government's forecast for output to rebound by 7.2% in 2021 after contracting 11.2% this year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Rossi cleared to race at Valencia GP after COVID-19 scare

Seven-times MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi has been cleared to race at this weekends Valencia Grand Prix after a second consecutive negative test result for COVID-19, his Yamaha team said on Thursday. Rossi, 41, returned a positive w...

U.S. domestic workers seen better off under Biden presidency

As Joe Biden lays the groundwork for his presidency, more than two million U.S. domestic workers can expect better conditions and greater recognition of their role in reviving the pandemic-hit economy, labor advocates said this week.The De...

HC declines to quash FIR against IUML MLA Kamaruddin

The Kerala High Court on Thursday refused to quash the FIR registered against IUML MLA M C Kamaruddin, arrested in a financial fraud related to gold jewellery business. Hearing a petition by the Manjeshwaram MLA, JusticeV G Arun declined to...

Central Vista: Design competition for 'iconic structure' on Yamuna banks announced

The Central Public Works Department CPWD on Thursday announced a design competition for an iconic structure to be built at the proposed New India Garden on the banks of the Yamuna river near Purana Qila in the national capital as a part of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020