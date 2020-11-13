Mainland China reports eight new COVID-19 cases versus 15 a day earlier
Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 12, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported on Friday. The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,307, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-11-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 05:33 IST
Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 12, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, down from 14 imported infections a day earlier.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from six reported a day earlier. The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,307, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.