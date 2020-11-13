Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britons need to stick to virus basics after infections spike - minister

"This is a very, very solid reminder that we have to do the basics," Shapps told the BBC on Friday. He was asked whether the spike in cases - the UK reported 33,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily total to date - was because people had socialised more in the days before England's current lockdown started on Nov.5 because they knew it was coming.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-11-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 13:25 IST
Britons need to stick to virus basics after infections spike - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britons need to remember to stick to the basics of washing their hands and social distancing, said transport minister Grant Shapps when asked about a record daily level of infections. "This is a very, very solid reminder that we have to do the basics," Shapps told the BBC on Friday.

He was asked whether the spike in cases - the UK reported 33,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily total to date - was because people had socialised more in the days before England's current lockdown started on Nov.5 because they knew it was coming. "I'll leave that to the epidemiologists to tell us," he said. "I think we probably want to wait to see some more numbers to see the exact trajectory."

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Scribe's body found on railway track in UP's Unnao, FIR against police officer

A 22-year-old journalist working for a local Hindi daily was found dead on a railway track here, police said on FridayPolice have lodged an FIR against Sub-Inspector Sunita Chaurasia, constable Amar Singh and one other person after his fami...

"Wellington marketers ready to launch Even Arena in India"

Coimbatore Tamil Nadu India, November 13 ANINewsVoir Wellington is growing internationally with organizations in different enterprises. The organization set up in 2013, has profound roots in different businesses. Raja Rajan Vasu, the Founde...

Shriram City launches special festive season schemes on two-wheeler finance for Indian Market

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh India, November 13 ANINewsVoir Shriram City Union Finance Shriram City, Indias largest two-wheeler financier, has launched a series of attractive schemes and irresistible offers for two-wheelers buyers in Uttar Pradesh...

Urs festival of Sufi Saint bring people together in J-K's Rajouri

People of various faiths converged at the shrine of Nizamuddin at Kheora in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the 48th Urs festival of the Sufi Saint on Friday. Urs is the death anniversary of a Sufi saint, usually held...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020