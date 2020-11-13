Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Health authorities ask people not to lower guard

Follow all precautions during the Deepavali festival and the wedding season this month to prevent the spread of the infectious disease, they said. Swine flu and other flu may also spread during the winter season in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 19:02 IST
COVID-19: Health authorities ask people not to lower guard

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI): Health authorities in Telangana on Friday told the people not to lower the guard against COVID-19. Follow all precautions during the Deepavali festival and the wedding season this month to prevent the spread of the infectious disease, they said.

Swine flu and other flu may also spread during the winter season in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao said. He suggested that people celebrate Deepavali by lighting 'diyas' (small oil lamp) and stay away from firecrackers as they contribute to rise in air pollution.

"Our appeal to people is in view of COVID-19 and public health. We need to control air pollution from rising further in our city and Telangana. People need to cooperate for this. The firecrackers which we burst traditionally should be kept off, as bursting them increases the air pollution," he told reporters.

Because of the rise in pollution, respiratory illnesses increase among those who have low immunity, especially old people and children, he said. The air pollution may also add to the COVID-19 severity, he said.

Rao said precautions against COVID-19 should be taken at least for the next three months as there is hope of a vaccine or a permanent treatment being available then. Observing that the health department has noticed some people not following precautions like wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and frequent hand-washing, he stressed that precautions should be taken to ensure that a so-called second wave or third wave of the virus does not occur in the state.

Saying that no vaccine has been available within a year till now, Rao said following the precautions would help in protecting against the infection without having to wait for the vaccine..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Gold-smuggling racket busted; gold worth Rs 3.60 cr seized

Chennai, Nov 13 PTI A Rs 3.60-crore gold-smuggling racket has been busted and five people have been arrested in this connection, the Customs authorities said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the Customs officials caught an airport employee c...

BoE's Cunliffe: Not our job to protect banks against digital currencies

Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said it was not his job to protect banks from the impact of future digital currencies, which could dramatically reduce households willingness to hold money in traditional bank accounts. Our job i...

WHO to set up centre for traditional medicine in India, PM says matter of pride

The World Health Organisation on Friday announced that it will set up a global centre for traditional medicine in India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing confidence that just like the country has emerged as the pharmacy of the w...

'Most remote island' creates massive marine protection zone

Tristan da Cunha, an island with 245 permanent residents, has created a marine protection zone to safeguard wildlife in an area of the South Atlantic three times the size of the United Kingdom. The government of the British overseas territo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020