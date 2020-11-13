Rajasthan reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,144 new cases

Left Menu
In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 392, followed by 200 in Jodhpur, 152 in Ajmer, 150 in Bikaner, 117 in Kota, 97 in Bharatpur, 79 in Udaipur and 77 in Pali. Among the new cases, 460 were in Jaipur, 328 in Jodhpur, 206 in Bikaner, 122 in Sriganganagar, 114 in Alwar, 90 in Ajmer, 88 in Kota and 78 in Pali, besides those reported in other districts of the state..

Rajasthan reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll to 2,044, while 2,144 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,21,471. According to a Health department bulletin issued here, 17,657 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease in the state at present.

The number of recoveries stands at 2,01,770, it said. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 392, followed by 200 in Jodhpur, 152 in Ajmer, 150 in Bikaner, 117 in Kota, 97 in Bharatpur, 79 in Udaipur and 77 in Pali.

Among the new cases, 460 were in Jaipur, 328 in Jodhpur, 206 in Bikaner, 122 in Sriganganagar, 114 in Alwar, 90 in Ajmer, 88 in Kota and 78 in Pali, besides those reported in other districts of the state..

