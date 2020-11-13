Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition worsens: Doctors

While the neurological condition of the 85-year old is "worst during the entire period" of his over a month long stay at the hospital, an EEG proved there was very little activity within the brain itself, the doctor said. "Situation is not that good.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:43 IST
Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition worsens: Doctors

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee worsened on Friday, one of the attending doctors treating the thespian at a private hospital here said. While the neurological condition of the 85-year old is "worst during the entire period" of his over a month long stay at the hospital, an EEG proved there was very little activity within the brain itself, the doctor said.

"Situation is not that good. His condition has actually deteriorated. The neurological condition is worst in the entire period of his stay. It deteriorated in last 48 hours. We did a CT scan to find out if there was any problem. We did an EEG but there is very little activity within the brain itself," the doctor said.

Though Chatterjee did not suffer any convulsions, his heart conditions are not that good also, he said. "His heart rate became high but got controlled. His oxygenation requirement has gone up and kidney function not good. He is now on alternate dialysis," the physician said.

However, on the few positive sides, there had been no bleeding while his liver function and other parameters are stable, the doctor said in the bulletin. "Overall it seems his situation won't be good in coming 24 hours. For the first time, we are expecting unfavourable outcome of the entire thing. We are giving our best but it seems our best may not be adequate for full recovery of Mr Chatterjee," he said.

Informing that the neuro board will be closely monitoring Chatterjee in next 24 hours, the doctor said "as of now the situation is grim but may be by God's grace he will come out of this." Chatterjee on Thursday had undergone the first plasmapheresis for raising his plasma count. Plasmapheresis is a process in which the liquid part of the blood, or plasma, is separated from the blood cells and replaced with another solution such as saline or albumin, or treated and returned to the body to treat autoimmune disorders.

On Wednesday, Tracheostomy was successfully performed on the legendary actor. Tracheostomy is an opening surgically created through the neck into the windpipe to allow direct access to the breathing tube.

The legendary actor, who debuted in Satyajit Rays masterpiece "Apur Sansar" , has been under treatment since October 6 after testing positive for COVID-19. He later tested negative for the infection but COVID- 19 encephalopathy set in and various other complications surfaced.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports record 40,902 daily coronavirus cases, 550 deaths

Italy has registered a record 40,902 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 37,978 on Thursday. The ministry also reported 550 COVID-related deaths, down from 636 the day before.Infect...

Nepal's ex-election commissioner camps in Gorakhpur, hopes to find missing cat

Nepals former election commissioner Ila Sharma has announced a Rs 15,000 reward for anyone who helps find her missing cat, a bundle of joy with green eyes and a brown spot on the nose. Sharma, the wife of Indias former chief election commis...

Two Czech nationals caught leaving London for Dubai with cash-filled suitcases

Two Czech nationals caught at Londons Heathrow airport bound for Dubai with 1.2 million pounds 1.58 million in their suitcases have been charged with money laundering, the British government said on Friday.The pair, a man aged 37 and a woma...

Rugby-France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off

The Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Fiji on Sunday has been called off following positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, the French federation FFR said on Friday.The FFR said in a statement that the outcome of the game, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020