215 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district, two deaths

With the daily spike in cases crossing the 200-mark over the last few days, the bed occupancy in private hospitals in the city has risen to 86.7 per cent, said the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association. Against 2,195 beds made available across 71 private hospitals in the city requisitioned by the AMC, 1,903 were occupied as of Saturday morning, it said. In the isolation wards of these hospitals, 717 beds are occupied and 120 available, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-11-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 20:09 IST
215 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district, two deaths

Ahmedabad reported 215 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest in Gujarat, raising the district's case count to 45,124, the state health department said. With two deaths, the COVID-19 death toll in the district rose to 1,949, it said.

As many as 195 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Saturday, increasing the total of recovered cases in the district to 39,832. Ahmedabad city reported 198 cases and the rural areas 17 cases on Saturday.

The city's north-west zone has the highest number of 477 active cases, followed by south zone with 458 cases and the west zone with 443 cases. Among the city's seven zones, the central zone has the lowest 280 active cases, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said.

The number of `micro-containment' areas in the city now stands at 90, with the removal of four and addition of three such areas, the AMC said. With the daily spike in cases crossing the 200-mark over the last few days, the bed occupancy in private hospitals in the city has risen to 86.7 per cent, said the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.

Against 2,195 beds made available across 71 private hospitals in the city requisitioned by the AMC, 1,903 were occupied as of Saturday morning, it said. In the isolation wards of these hospitals, 717 beds are occupied and 120 available, it said. In ICUs with ventilator, 143 beds are occupied and 27 available. PTI KA PD KRK KRK

