84 new coronavirus cases in Goa, one death

Goa's coronavirus caseload reached 45,845 on Saturday with 84 new infections being reported, a health official said. The death toll due to the pandemic mounted to 659 as one patient succumbed during the day, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 43,533 with 145 patients getting discharged on Saturday. The number of active cases in the state now is 1,653, the official said.

"A total of 958 samples were tested during the day," he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 45,845, new cases 84, death toll 659, discharged 43,533, active cases 1,653, samples tested to date 3,21,050.