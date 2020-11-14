Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Can't take any more': Lisbon's bar, restaurant workers protest amid COVID-19 rules

Now she is scared she will not be able to make ends meets much longer. Barroso, 54, was one of hundreds of bar, restaurant and nightclub workers who protested in Lisbon on Saturday as a partial weekend lockdown kicked in across most of the country.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 21:34 IST
'Can't take any more': Lisbon's bar, restaurant workers protest amid COVID-19 rules

Paula Barroso's bar in Lisbon has been shut for eight months and she already had to let some workers go due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Now she is scared she will not be able to make ends meets much longer.

Barroso, 54, was one of hundreds of bar, restaurant and nightclub workers who protested in Lisbon on Saturday as a partial weekend lockdown kicked in across most of the country. "We are in mourning and we have to survive," Barroso said as she stood among a crowd calling on authorities to allow them to work. "The government does not support us and we cannot die, we cannot stay in the dark."

Bars and nightclubs have been closed since March and although restaurants have since reopened, owners and workers fear that the new restrictions to fight the virus could kill the sector. At weekends, a lockdown is in place from 1 p.m. to 5 a.m., during which all commercial outlets and restaurants must shut, although there are some exceptions. A night-time curfew is also in force during weekdays.

Portuguese chef Paulo Silva said a recent 25 million-euro ($30 million) government scheme allowing restaurants to apply for compensation to make up for income lost over the weekend is not enough. "I had 23 employees and I already had to fire eight," said Silva, who has already closed one of his two restaurants. "It was the saddest day of my life and now I can't take it anymore."

The government of Prime Minister Antonio Costa says the new measures are necessary to bring the pandemic under control and avoid stricter restrictions next month. The country of just over 10 million people has recorded 211,266 coronavirus cases and 3,305 deaths. Like much of the rest of Europe it is battling a second wave: infections hit 6,653 cases on Friday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic started.

"Companies are making an effort to carry on, but it can be the death of many because they can no longer bear it," said 48-year-old chef Paula Janeiro. ($1 = 0.8452 euros)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TN reports 1,912 new COVID-19 cases,2,494 recoveries Eds: Adds Minister's statement

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 1,912 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, pushing the cumulative tally of infections to over 7.56 lakh and total fatalities to 11,466. The active cases stood at 17,154, even as discharges outnumbered new cas...

Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America as mudslide buries 10 in Guatemala

As Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America, eight people were killed or reported missing in a landslide in Guatemala, authorities said on Saturday, in the latest disaster triggered by this years unprecedented hurricane season.Iot...

WRAPUP 2-Trump supporters gather in Washington as he pushes false election claims

President Donald Trumps supporters began gathering in Washington on Saturday for a protest to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bi...

Air quality dips to 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, stays 'very poor' in Faridabad, Gurgaon

The air quality in Ghaziabad and Noida deteriorated to severe category and remained very poor in Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon of the National Capital Region NCR on Saturday, according to a government agency. Concentration of major a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020