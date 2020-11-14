Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN reports 1,912 new COVID-19 cases,2,494 recoveries Eds: Adds Minister's statement

The government attributed the declining trend in new cases to a combination of RT-PCR tests and its "searching and isolation policy." Chennai reported 509 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore at 182 and Chengalpattu which saw 139 new additions. The rest of the cases were spread across other districts, with most of them witnessing double-digit additions.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 22:11 IST
TN reports 1,912 new COVID-19 cases,2,494 recoveries Eds: Adds Minister's statement

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 1,912 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, pushing the cumulative tally of infections to over 7.56 lakh and total fatalities to 11,466. The active cases stood at 17,154, even as discharges outnumbered new cases. A total of 2,494 persons were cured of the infection today, according to a government bulletin.

With the addition of the fresh infections, the caseload has gone up to 7,56,372 while recoveries stood at 7,27,752. The government attributed the declining trend in new cases to a combination of RT-PCR tests and its "searching and isolation policy." Chennai reported 509 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore at 182 and Chengalpattu which saw 139 new additions.

The rest of the cases were spread across other districts, with most of them witnessing double-digit additions. Perambalur recorded three new patients. All the 12 deceased had comorbidities.

As many as 70,425 samples were tested by RT-PCR, even as the total specimens examined stood at 1,10,07,832. Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar said the government's focus on testing, searching (for cases) and isolation strategy was key to the drop in infections.

He said the government had received inputs that cases had spiked in some states due to festival time crowding. "But Tamil Nadu has been on the declining trend and this is due to the RT-PCR testing. We are not missing anyone who is positive and are consistent with our, testing, searching and isolation," he said.

As a result, no positive person is left out and "we are curtailing" the chance of such individuals becoming a spreader, he told reporters here. "This is the reason for our success. More awareness is required and more compliance can lead to more effective decline," he added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

The Expendables 4: A glimpse of latest developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in Mumbai restaurant; none hurt

A fire broke out at a restaurant in suburban Byculla in central Mumbai on Saturday night, an official said. No casualty has been reported in the incident, he said.The fire erupted around 9 pm at the hotel located on Maulana Azad Road. It wa...

Pakistan claims India sponsoring attacks

Pakistan on Saturday alleged that India was behind some of the terror attacks in the country, on a day New Delhi summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat to protest ceasefire violations and Islamabads continued support to cross border terrorist...

WRAPUP 3-Trump supporters march in Washington to support his false election claims

Thousands of President Donald Trumps supporters marched in Washington on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens vict...

Austria orders three-week lockdown to rein in surging coronavirus cases

Austria on Saturday ordered a three-week lockdown in a last-ditch effort to bring surging coronavirus cases under control and relieve the stress on the health service in time for retailers to reopen in the run-up to Christmas. The country h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020