Fire at COVID-19 intensive care unit in Romania kills ten

Fire at COVID-19 intensive care unit in Romania kills tenReuters | Bucharest | Updated: 15-11-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 01:25 IST
A fire killed ten people late on Saturday at the intensive care unit of a Romanian hospital that was holding coronavirus patients, the country's agency for emergency situations (ISU) said.
The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out in a room of the intensive care unit and also affected an adjoining room. It was unclear what triggered it, officials said.
