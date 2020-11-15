Left Menu
Development News Edition

As U.S. pandemic intensifies, North Dakota becomes 35th state to require masks

Reuters | Bismarck | Updated: 15-11-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 01:41 IST
As U.S. pandemic intensifies, North Dakota becomes 35th state to require masks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

North Dakota has become the 35th U.S. state to require face coverings be worn in public, as governors across the country grapple with a surge in coronavirus infections that threatens to swamp their health care systems.

North Dakota joined 38 other states this month in reporting record daily jumps in new cases, 17 others with record deaths and 25 others with a record number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals, according to a Reuters tally. "Our situation has changed, and we must change with it," North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said in a statement late on Friday.

The mask order, similar to other state mandates, requires face coverings to be worn in most indoor public places and "in outdoor business and public settings when it is not possible to maintain physical distancing." Burgum also ordered restaurants and bars to limit diners to 50% of capacity and to close by 10 p.m., a move several other governors have made, citing data that links late-night gatherings to increased spread of the virus.

New cases nationwide rose on Friday to a daily record of over 177,000, the fourth straight day an all-time high was set, according to a Reuters tally of figures from U.S. public health agencies. The surge is straining many state health care systems as the number of COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals rose to an all-time high 68,141 on Friday.

Some governors, including Iowa's Kim Reynolds, warned this week that their hospitals were nearing capacity. Iowa is among 15 states without a mask mandate, but Reynolds tiptoed in that direction on Tuesday by requiring they be worn at large social gatherings and at personal service businesses, such as barber shops and salons.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has recommended mask wearing and one widely cited model has estimated that a nationwide mask mandate could save 68,000 lives by next spring. Still, the issue has become politicized with several Republican governors refusing to require them, saying it is a matter of personal responsibility, not government mandate. U.S. President Donald Trump has rarely been seen wearing a mask, except when was stricken with the virus last month, while his Democratic successor, President-elect Joe Biden has sported one at nearly every public appearance.

But the country's patchwork of state responses to the pandemic will likely remain intact after Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, according to Dr. Vivek Murthy, the head of Biden's coronavirus advisory board. With Thanksgiving and other holidays on the horizon, several governors, including those in California, Oregon and Washington, urged residents to avoid venturing out of state.

Gathering with family and friends, some governors warned, can transmit the virus through what New York's Andrew Cuomo called "living room spread." The governors of six states in the Northeast, the region hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, were set to hold an emergency meeting this weekend to coordinate responses, Cuomo said.

On Friday, Detroit public schools suspended in-person learning, while New York City, with the country's largest schools system, neared a trigger-point measure that would shut down its 1,800 school buildings. Since the pandemic began, the virus has infected 10,759,565 people in the United States, killing 244,324 of them, according to a Reuters tally.

The widely cited model of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects almost 195,000 more fatalities by March 1. The biggest monthly spike of the pandemic will come in January, when more than 65,000 people are projected to die, the IHME said. A universal mask mandate in the country would save more than 68,000 lives by March 1, it said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 as cases rise

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19, shortly after announcing the country had posted a record number of new cases in a single day.This is a war, every day the virus takes the lives ...

WRAPUP 5-As legal blitz flounders, Trump protesters back false election claims

Tens of thousands of President Donald Trumps supporters marched through downtown Washington on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with long-shot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe ...

People News Roundup: 'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No.1

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Thats crazy Kylie tops chart in five decades as Disco hits No.1Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a crazy slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female...

Rockets fired at Eritrean capital from Ethiopia, diplomats say

At least three rockets were fired at Eritreas capital from Ethiopia on Saturday night, five regional diplomats said, a major escalation of an 11-day conflict pitting Ethiopian federal troops against local forces in the northern Tigray regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020