Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fewer burn cases reported at major hospitals in Delhi this Diwali than last year

Major hospitals in Delhi reported fewer burn cases this Diwali than last year amid a ban on sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital region in view of rising air pollution and COVID-19 pandemic. The Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) received 26 patients of which 23 suffered cracker-related burns. "A majority of the cracker-related cases had burn on faces and hands.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 20:33 IST
Fewer burn cases reported at major hospitals in Delhi this Diwali than last year
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Major hospitals in Delhi reported fewer burn cases this Diwali than last year amid a ban on sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital region in view of rising air pollution and COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, which has the largest burn unit in the country, received 28 burn cases. Of these, 20 suffered minor burns and were treated on OPD basis while eight patients with major burns were admitted, officials said on Sunday.

Among the 20 minor burn cases, 13 were cracker-related while seven suffered burns from earthen lamps, they said. According to hospital administration, "Of the eight patients admitted, four suffered burns from earthen lamps and four from crackers. Three patients had to be operated upon." "Compared to last year, this time the influx of patients was almost one-third," it said. The Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) received 26 patients of which 23 suffered cracker-related burns.

"A majority of the cracker-related cases had burn on faces and hands. A 10-year-old was the only one who was admitted. Rest all were discharged after first-aid," RML Hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Rana A K Singh said. The Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at the AIIMS received around 12 patients with firecracker-related injuries, and all of them required admission for wound repair, Dr Atul Kumar, the chief of the Centre said.

"The number of firecracker-injury cases we received this Diwali was much less compared to last year," Dr Kumar said. Doctors at these hospitals said the impact of pollution was "bad, but it was too early to say that there has been an increase in fresh cases post-Diwali".

"Because of the poor air quality prevailing over the last few days, patients who already suffer from asthma, bronchitis, COPD or fibrosis are facing exacerbation of symptoms and have been turning up at the hospital. "A rise in the cases of difficulty in breathing, runny nose, throat irritation, dry cough and chest infections and aggravated asthma are usually seen post-Diwali," a senior doctor at the RML Hospital said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: 2 more deaths, 168 more cases in Chandigarh

The deadly coronavirus claimed two more lives in Chandigarh, pushing the death toll due to the pandemic in the Union Territory to 248 while 168 more people were tested positive for the infection in the last two days, a medical bulletin said...

Ladakh records 65 new COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries in a day

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the infection count to 7,356 on Sunday, while 76 patients recovered during the same period, officials said on Sunday. A total of 89 people have died of COVID-1...

Motor racing-Tearful Hamilton says he is just getting started

An emotional Lewis Hamilton said he was just getting started as he celebrated a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey on Sunday.The 35-year-old Mercedes driver, now the most successful driver in the history of th...

Member of IMF team in Argentina tests positive for COVID, meetings to continue virtually

A member of the International Monetary Fund mission in Argentina has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to isolate and conduct next weeks meetings online, the IMF said in a statement on Sunday. The mission arrived in Argentina l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020