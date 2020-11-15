Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre has assured of more ICU beds, daily testing for COVID-19 to go up: Kejriwal after meeting with HM Shah

Around 750 ICU beds will be arranged at a DRDO centre here and daily testing scaled up to 1-1.25 lakh, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 20:58 IST
Centre has assured of more ICU beds, daily testing for COVID-19 to go up: Kejriwal after meeting with HM Shah

Around 750 ICU beds will be arranged at a DRDO centre here and daily testing scaled up to 1-1.25 lakh, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi. It is very important for all agencies and governments to work together to deal with the situation, Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting.

"I want to thank the central government and the home minister for calling this meeting. All the agencies will now work together. It is required now that all work together for the health of Delhi people and save their lives," he said. The chief minister said COVID-19 beds were available in good numbers but ICU beds were filling up.

"The Centre has assured that in next two days, 500 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO centre, and after a few more days, 250 more ICU beds will be arranged. So, around 750 ICU beds will be available there," Kejriwal said. The Centre will also help the Delhi government in getting BiPAP machines to increase the number of ICU beds at its facilities, the chief minister said.

Another decision taken in the meeting was to scale up daily tests from around 60,000 to 1-1.25 lakh per day. The central government will help in this as Delhi government facilities are now working in full capacity, he said. The chief minister said there was no discussion on imposing restrictions in Delhi in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, and added that the Union home ministry would perhaps hold a meeting in this regard on Monday.

Kejriwal, who has previously blamed air pollution for the rise in COVID-19 cases, said no discussion was held on the issue of pollution. The chief minister later took to Twitter to seek support of Delhiites to take precautions against COVID-19, saying there was no room for carelessness.

"Delhi has shown before that we can overcome corona when we all work together. Centre, State govt, DRDO, ICMR will double their efforts n work together but we need support from all delhites. We can't afford to be careless. We need all citizens to help by taking all precautions." he tweeted. Earlier this week, Kejriwal had written to the Union health minister, requesting him to augment the COVID-19 bed capacity in central government-run hospitals in the capital in view of the surge in cases.

As on date, there are 16,641 COVID-19 beds, out of which the Delhi government hospitals have 5,451, those under the Centre have 3,721 and the remaining are of private hospitals, the Delhi government said in a statement. In the meeting chaired by the Union home minister, Kejriwal also asked for cooperation from the central government to tackle the pandemic, it said.

"The Delhi chief minister has also asked the central government to immediately intervene in the matter of pollution and to instruct to the neighbouring states to take serious steps to stop the stubble burning," the statement added. Delhi recorded 3,235 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to over 4.85 lakh, while 95 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 7,614. The meeting was convened to devise a strategy to contain the spread of the virus in Delhi, especially in view of the festive season and decreasing temperatures accompanied by rising pollution, said an official. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officers of the central government attended the meeting.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Trump concedes 'nothing' on election; Biden team says smooth transition essential

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes nothing while a top aide to President-elect Joe Biden called a seamless transition vital for national security and c...

Motor racing-Leclerc tough on himself after letting podium finish slip

Ferraris Charles Leclerc delivered a brutal assessment of his performance on Sunday in a radio rant after a last lap mistake cost him a place on the Turkish Grand Prix podium.The Monegasque finished fourth after losing out to Racing Points ...

Iran's Rouhani calls for national mobilisation against COVID-19 as cases surge

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared the general mobilisation of the nation and the government to confront the third wave of the coronavirus after health authorities announced the highest ever number of daily cases in the Mid...

Delhi's COVID spike: Stepping in, Amit Shah announces slew of measures; more ICU beds, house-to-house survey

With Delhi reeling from a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday announced a slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, double the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the entire nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020