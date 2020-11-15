Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID vaccine would begin to be delivered at the "end of this year, beginning of next year": vaccine creator

He said the bigger impact would happen later, adding: "Summer will help us because the infection rate will go down in the summer and what is absolutely essential is that we get a high vaccination rate until or before autumn/winter next year." If everything continued to go well, he said, the vaccine would begin to be delivered at the "end of this year, beginning of next year". Sahin said he was confident the vaccine would reduce transmission between people as well as stop symptoms developing in someone who has had the vaccine.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-11-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 21:36 IST
COVID vaccine would begin to be delivered at the "end of this year, beginning of next year": vaccine creator
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The new COVID vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech would begin to be delivered at the "end of this year, beginning of next year" if everything continued to go well, one of its creators said on Sunday. Last week, BioNTech and co-developers Pfizer said the preliminary analysis showed their vaccine could prevent more than 90 percent of people from getting Covid-19. About 43,000 people took part in tests. Prof Ugur Sahin, co-founder and CEO of BioNTech, told the BBC that the goal was to deliver more than 300 million doses worldwide by next April, which "could allow us to only start to make an impact". He said the bigger impact would happen later, adding: "Summer will help us because the infection rate will go down in the summer and what is absolutely essential is that we get a high vaccination rate until or before autumn/winter next year." If everything continued to go well, he said, the vaccine would begin to be delivered at the "end of this year, beginning of next year".

Sahin said he was confident the vaccine would reduce transmission between people as well as stop symptoms developing in someone who has had the vaccine. It was possible, he said, the vaccine could halve transmission which would have a big impact.

"I'm very confident that transmission between people will be reduced by such a highly effective vaccine - maybe not 90 percent but maybe percent - but we should not forget that even that could result in a dramatic reduction of the pandemic spread," he added. He said this winter would still be hard as the vaccine would not have a big impact on infection numbers.

Globally over 54,068,000 confirmed cases have been reported. The highly contagious disease, which emerged first in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed more than 1,313,000. The US is the worst-hit nation with more than 10,908,000 confirmed cases and 245,600 deaths, according to latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The UK is expected to get 10 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine by the end of the year, with a further 30 million doses already ordered. The jab, which was trialled in six countries, is given in two doses, three weeks apart. Older residents and staff in care homes are likely to be prioritised, followed by health workers and the over-80s. People would then be ranked by age, the BBC report said.

Asked if the vaccine was as effective in older people as it is in younger people, he said he expected to have a better idea in the next three weeks. He said it was not yet known how long immunity would last after the second dose of the vaccine is given.

However, he said, a booster immunisation "should not be too complicated" if it was found immunity was reduced significantly after one year. Sahin also said the "key side effects" of the vaccine seen so far were a mild to moderate pain in the injection site for a few days, while some participants had a mild to moderate fever over a similar period.

"We did not see any other serious side effects which would result in pausing or halting of the study," he added. His vaccine is one of 11 that are currently in the final stages of testing.

"Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent COVID-19," said Dr Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO said on November 9. "With today's news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis," Bourla said in a statement.

"The first interim analysis of our global Phase 3 study provides evidence that a vaccine may effectively prevent COVID-19. This is a victory for innovation, science, and a global collaborative effort," said Sahin last week.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Trump concedes 'nothing' on election; Biden team says smooth transition essential

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes nothing while a top aide to President-elect Joe Biden called a seamless transition vital for national security and c...

Motor racing-Leclerc tough on himself after letting podium finish slip

Ferraris Charles Leclerc delivered a brutal assessment of his performance on Sunday in a radio rant after a last lap mistake cost him a place on the Turkish Grand Prix podium.The Monegasque finished fourth after losing out to Racing Points ...

Iran's Rouhani calls for national mobilisation against COVID-19 as cases surge

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared the general mobilisation of the nation and the government to confront the third wave of the coronavirus after health authorities announced the highest ever number of daily cases in the Mid...

Delhi's COVID spike: Stepping in, Amit Shah announces slew of measures; more ICU beds, house-to-house survey

With Delhi reeling from a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday announced a slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, double the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the entire nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020