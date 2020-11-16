Left Menu
Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

The clinical data also indicates that Souvenaid reduced brain shrinkage by 33 per cent and reduced the loss of everyday task performance by 45 per cent.

Updated: 16-11-2020
According to Alzheimer’s New Zealand, around 70,000 Kiwis have dementia with the number expected to almost triple by 2050. Image Credit: PIxabay

The much anticipated 3-year results from the LipiDiDiet (LDD) Study – the first independently run, peer-reviewed EU-funded clinical trial to investigate the effects of nutritional drink Souvenaid® in patients with pre-dementia stage Alzheimer's Disease (AD) known also as Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) - has been published in the peer-reviewed publication Alzheimer's & Dementia®: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, with the results showing for the first time that a nutritional intervention has been clinically proven to help sustain memory and cognition in the long-term when taken daily over 3 years.

The findings conclude that taken daily, Souvenaid® - a specific combination of fatty acids, vitamins and other nutrients available in New Zealand via GPs and pharmacists - is clinically proven to slow the progression of early AD including MCI in multiple aspects including slowing the progression of memory and cognitive decline by 60 per cent. The clinical data also indicates that Souvenaid reduced brain shrinkage by 33 per cent and reduced the loss of everyday task performance by 45 per cent.

Excitingly, the findings of the LipiDiDiet (LDD) Study at 36-months support and extend those concluded at the 24-month mark, confirming that Souvenaid® can help to sustain memory and cognitive performance, the ability to think and perform everyday tasks, as well as reduce brain shrinkage in people with the earliest stage of AD in the long-term. The study confirms the benefit of starting early and shows that benefits can be sustained over 3 years.

These results are incredibly important because currently there are no approved treatment options for Mild Cognitive Impairment in Australia and New Zealand.

Associate Professor Michael Woodward AM, University of Melbourne comments:

"These results show that for those in the early stage of Alzheimer's disease, 3 years of taking Souvenaid daily slows the progression of memory and cognitive decline, and also reduces structural damage in the brain. Souvenaid should be offered to those with Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer's disease."The LDD study was conducted by the LipiDiDiet Research Consortium as part of the European LipiDiDiet project and is the world's longest ever randomised, double-blind, controlled trial conducted in patients with the earliest stages of AD.

According to Alzheimer's New Zealand, around 70,000 Kiwis have dementia with the number expected to almost triple by 2050. Easily mistaken for 'forgetfulness' as a part of normal ageing, AD progresses into dementia for more than half of all people diagnosed.

MCI is the stage between the expected cognitive decline of normal ageing and the more serious decline of dementia. The condition can involve problems with memory, language, thinking and judgement that are greater than normal age-related changes. Acting early by recognising MCI symptoms and speaking to a GP or pharmacist can ensure the condition is correctly identified and managed appropriately to prolong its potential progression into dementia.

