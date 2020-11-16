Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michigan, Washington state impose severe COVID-19 restrictions as U.S. infections soar

Ron Klain, Biden's incoming White House chief of staff, on Sunday urged Congress to immediately pass COVID-19 relief legislation with new restrictions certain to take a toll. "This could be a first example of bipartisan action post-election," Klain told NBC. 'PASSING A BATON' Klain said there had been no formal contact between Biden's advisory panel and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which requires transition authorization from the General Services Administration.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 09:06 IST
Michigan, Washington state impose severe COVID-19 restrictions as U.S. infections soar

Michigan and Washington state on Sunday imposed sweeping new restrictions on gatherings, including halting indoor restaurant service, to slow the spread of the coronavirus as total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark, just over a week after hitting 10 million. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered a ban on in-person high school and college classes as well as indoor dining service for three weeks starting on Wednesday as increasingly cold weather drives people indoors where the virus can spread more easily.

She banned public events at concert halls, casinos, movie theaters, skating rinks and other venues, while in-home gatherings will be limited to 10 people from no more than two households. Whitmer, a Democrat, warned that without aggressive action, Michigan could soon suffer 1,000 COVID-19 deaths per week.

"We are in the worst moment of this pandemic to date," she told a news conference. "The situation has never been more dire. We are at the precipice and we need to take some action." White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas reacted to the Michigan orders by urging state residents on Twitter https://twitter.com/SWAtlasHoover/status/1328171502211043328 to "rise up" against them. After this drew criticism from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Atlas said he "NEVER was talking at all about violence."

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, announced a one-month ban on indoor services at restaurants and gyms, and a reduction of in-store retail capacity to 25%. Indoor gatherings would be prohibited outside of one's household and outdoor gatherings would be limited to five people in Washington state under Inslee's order.

The new restrictions come as daily new infections in recent days have more than doubled from single-day highs reported during the previous U.S. peak in mid-July. The number of COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals also has reached an all-time high. 'DANGEROUS PERIOD'

Earlier on Sunday, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's top advisers called for urgent action to address COVID-19, warning that Republican President Donald Trump's refusal to begin a transition of power could further jeopardize the battle against the rampaging virus. Biden's advisers also said it would inhibit vaccine distribution planning and could jeopardize additional government financial aid before Biden, a Democrat, takes office in January. "We are in a very dangerous period," Dr Michael Osterholm, a member of Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board and director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, told NBC News' "Meet the Press."

Unless action is taken now, "we're going to see these numbers grow substantially", Osterholm warned. "Our future's in our hands." Basic public health measures such as face covering to curb the spread have become politicized under Trump, who has eschewed mask mandates even after contracting COVID-19 last month, while Biden has backed their widespread use.

Still, some Republican governors in recent days have been forced to act, with North Dakota joining 35 other states over the weekend in mandating masks and Iowa this week requiring them in certain circumstances. Forty U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases in November, while 20 saw a record rise in deaths and 26 reported record hospitalizations, according to a Reuters tally.

The latest 7-day average, shows the United States is reporting more than 144,000 daily cases and 1,120 daily deaths, the highest for any country in the world. Ron Klain, Biden's incoming White House chief of staff, on Sunday urged Congress to immediately pass COVID-19 relief legislation with new restrictions certain to take a toll.

"This could be a first example of bipartisan action post-election," Klain told NBC. He said Biden has spoken to congressional Democratic leaders, but not to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who has refused to publicly acknowledge Biden as president-elect. 'PASSING A BATON'

Klain said there had been no formal contact between Biden's advisory panel and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which requires transition authorization from the General Services Administration. "It's really important in the smooth handing over of the information," top U.S. infectious disease expert and White House task force member Dr Anthony Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" program. "It's almost like passing a baton in a race, you don't want to stop and give it to somebody, you just want to essentially keep going."

Biden's team this week planned to meet with Pfizer Inc , which last week released positive initial data on its experimental novel coronavirus vaccine, and other drugmakers, Klain said. Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy, head of Biden's COVID team, told Fox News the coronavirus surge was "deeply alarming" but that a national lockdown was "a measure of last resort."

"The better way to think about these safety restrictions is more a dial that we turn up and down depending on severity" in a given area, he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi greets nation on 'Bhai Dooj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Monday. The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, Modi tweeted. On Bhai Dooj,...

Body of missing 23-year-old girl found in UP's Basti

The body of a 23-year-old girl, who went missing last week, was found in Bastis Kalwar on Sunday, the police said. Basti Superintendent of Police SP Hemraj Meena said that the post-mortem report has not confirmed rape.Body of a 23-year-old ...

Zee Studios announce new film 'Om - The Battle Within' on Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday

Marking actor Aditya Roy Kapurs 35th birthday, Zee studios and film producers Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan on Monday announced a new film titled Om - The Battle Within starring him. The announcement was made on Zee Studios social media handle...

Science News Roundup: 'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.One heck of a ride SpaceX launches astronauts into spaceElon Musks rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Sunday, NASAs first fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020