Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Merkel, German states consider tougher COVID-measures; U.S. COVID-19 cases cross 11 million as pandemic intensifies and more

North Korea's Kim orders tightening of anti-virus measures amid global pandemic: KCNA North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a tightening of state emergency anti-coronavirus systems in the face of the worldwide pandemic, as he presided over a meeting of the politburo of the ruling Workers Party, state news agency KCNA said on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 10:28 IST
Health News Roundup: Merkel, German states consider tougher COVID-measures; U.S. COVID-19 cases cross 11 million as pandemic intensifies and more
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Medical costs of discharged German COVID patients 50% above pre-admission levels: study

Medical costs of German COVID-19 patients who have left hospitals are on average 50% higher than before they were admitted, data from a major insurer showed, a sign that even those who have recovered struggle to regain full health. The study from Germany's second-largest health insurer DKV , seen by Reuters on Sunday, looked at the data of 5735 COVID-19 patients, of whom 605 were hospitalised and 49 died.

Merkel, German states consider tougher COVID-measures: document

Germany's federal government and states are considering new COVID-19 measures to halt the rise in infections, such as dramatically reducing the number of people at household gatherings and compulsory mask wearing for school students. A draft document of the measures, seen by Reuters, also said people would be urged to abstain from private parties completely until Christmas.

U.S. COVID-19 cases cross 11 million as pandemic intensifies

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed the 11-million mark on Sunday reaching yet another grim milestone, according to a Reuters tally, as the third wave of COVID-19 infections surged across the country. Reuters data shows the pace of the pandemic in the United States has quickened, with one million more new cases from just 8 days ago when it hit 10 million, making it the fastest since the pandemic began. This compares with 10 days it took to get from 9 to 10 million and 16 days it took to reach 9 million from 8 million cases.

North Korea's Kim orders tightening of anti-virus measures amid global pandemic: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a tightening of state emergency anti-coronavirus systems in the face of the worldwide pandemic, as he presided over a meeting of the politburo of the ruling Workers Party, state news agency KCNA said on Monday. The meeting came amid economic and political uncertainty surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic that is putting additional pressure on the North's economy, already battered by international sanctions aimed at stopping its nuclear program.

Coronavirus emerged in Italy earlier than thought, Italian study shows

The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute (INT) of the Italian city of Milan shows, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The World Health Organization has said the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, in central China, in December.

J&J starts two-dose trial of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine in the UK

Johnson & Johnson launched a new late-stage trial in Britain on Monday to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine among thousands of volunteers, as the U.S. drugmaker expands its trials by geography and type. The UK arm of the study is aiming to recruit 6,000 participants among a total of 30,000 people globally, scientists leading the UK trial said. Volunteers will be recruited at 17 sites across the UK.

South Korea mulls stricter distancing as COVID-19 takes 'a very dangerous turn'

South Korea reported more than 200 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, as the government mulls tightening social distancing to curb persistent outbreaks from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) posted 223 cases as of Sunday midnight, marking the eighth straight day of triple-digit increases and the highest since early September.

Shanghai to start testing 'high-risk' cold storage food imports for coronavirus

Shanghai city government said all imports of what it called "high-risk" imported cold-storage food will need to be tested for coronavirus and have packaging disinfected before being stored or sold in the city. Announcing the move in a post on the city's official WeChat account on Sunday, the authorities did not specify what it meant by "high-risk" imports, but the ban comes as two more Chinese cities said they had found the virus on frozen imports.

Michigan, Washington state impose severe COVID-19 restrictions as U.S. infections soar

Michigan and Washington state on Sunday imposed sweeping new restrictions on gatherings, including halting indoor restaurant service, to slow the spread of the coronavirus as total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark, just over a week after hitting 10 million. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered a ban on in-person high school and college classes as well as indoor dining service for three weeks starting on Wednesday as increasingly cold weather drives people indoors where the virus can spread more easily.

Britain to open two new 'megalabs' for COVID-19 tests in early 2021

Britain will open two new laboratories in early 2021 that will more than double the country's capacity for carrying out COVID-19 tests, the government said on Monday. The new "megalabs", one in Leamington Spa near the central English city of Birmingham, and the other in Scotland, will boost daily testing capacity by 600,000 when at full capacity.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish to be sworn-in as Bihar CM, Shah, Nadda to be present

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term on Monday at a ceremony which will be attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda. The BJP, which...

Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat participate in Kedarnath temple's portal closing ceremony

Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yogi Adityanath respectively participated in the portal closing ceremony of Kedarnath temple amidst heavy snowfall on Monday. Both the chief ministers, who arrived h...

Scholes was one of the best midfielders in world, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes termed former Red Devils player Paul Scholes as one of the best midfielders in the world. Scholes spent his entire career with United, making over 700 appearances for the club and winning 11 Prem...

UP: Man beaten to death for urinating in public

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a group of people in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district for urinating in the open, police said on Monday. Three of the accused have been detained in connection with the incident which took pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020