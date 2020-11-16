Left Menu
India's trend of registering daily COVID-19 recoveries outpacing the daily infections continued for the 44th day as 43,851 patients recuperated in a span of 24 hours as against 30,548 newly detected cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

India's daily COVID-19 recoveries more than daily fresh infections for 44 days in a row
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's trend of registering daily COVID-19 recoveries outpacing the daily infections continued for the 44th day as 43,851 patients recuperated in a span of 24 hours as against 30,548 newly detected cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. This translates to a net reduction of 13,303 in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stands at 4,65,478 and accounts for 5.26 per cent of the total cases.

"Daily new cases numbering 30,548 is a historic low that assumes significance given many countries in Europe and America are experiencing a continuous steep rise in daily new cases," the ministry said. The government's efforts to continue to maintain high levels of comprehensive testing have resulted in bringing down the net positivity to sustained low levels.

The recovery rate has improved to 93.27 per cent as the total recovered cases have surged to 82,49,579. The ministry said that 78.59 per cent of the recovered cases reported in a span of 24 hours are from 10 states and union territories.

Delhi saw the greatest number of recoveries as 7,606 confirmed cases recovered. Kerala registered 6,684 daily recoveries while West Bengal followed by reporting 4,480 new recoveries. Over 76 per cent of the new cases have been reported from 10 states and UTs.

Kerala recorded 4,581 new cases. Delhi which saw a surge in new cases over the last few days reported only 3,235 new cases on Sunday, followed closely by West Bengal which reported 3,053 new cases. As much as 78.85 per cent of the 435 new deaths are concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

About a fifth, 21.84 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Delhi which reported 95 deaths, overtaking Maharashtra. Maharashtra reported 60 fatalities, which is 13.79 per cent of the new fatalities, the ministry said. Fourteen states and UTs have death per million higher than the national average of 94 and 13 states and UTs have a case fatality rate higher than national average, the ministry said.

The Union government is working in close coordination with these states and UTs to improve their clinical care management of the critical patients in the ICU, through a carefully developed standard of care protocol which covers the private and government hospitals and provides guidelines for hospitalised cases and those in home isolation. Multi-disciplinary central teams are also deputed to states/UTs to provide them support in COVID-19 management. High-level meetings are regularly conducted for review of the public health response measures being taken by the state and UT governments.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 88,45,127 with 30,548 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,30,070 with 435 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

