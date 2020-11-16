Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Sonu Sood funds liver transplant operation for six-year-old

After helping several migrants amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor Sonu Sood came to the rescue of a six-year-old boy, Harshvardhan, who had to undergo a liver transplant at Apollo Hospital here. The actor-producer extended a helping hand to the boy's family and took care of all the finances required for the operation.

ANI | Telangana (Hyderabad) | Updated: 16-11-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:18 IST
Actor Sonu Sood funds liver transplant operation for six-year-old
Actor Sonu Sood Helping the family. Image Credit: ANI

After helping several migrants amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor Sonu Sood came to the rescue of a six-year-old boy, Harshvardhan, who had to undergo a liver transplant at Apollo Hospital here. The actor-producer extended a helping hand to the boy's family and took care of all the finances required for the operation. The six-year-old has been keeping ill since he was six months old, told the mother.

"It was only a month ago that the doctor had said that my son's liver has been damaged completely and that he needs to undergo surgery which would cost somewhere around Rs 20 lakhs and that his life would be in danger if no treatment received," said Harshvardhan's mother. The family sought help through the Chief Minister's fund and Arogyasri scheme but to no avail, as per the six-year-old's mother.

"Sonu sir met us even though he was busy with his shoot and promised to fund the complete treatment. He is bearing all the costs for the surgery. He is a kind soul and we won't forget his help till our last breath. We hope he helps many needy souls like us in the future," she added. Dr Manish Verma, who treated Harshvardhan, said that he (the boy) was suffering from liver cirrhosis and needed a transplant. Dr Verma got to know about the case via Sood.

"The child's operation was a critical one. We had problems with the resources. Our efforts were directed towards organising his care without any compromise and as promised, the operation was performed successfully. Our team in Apollo and Sonu Sood did our best to give the child a healthy life, " Dr Verma said. The 'Dabangg' actor helped several migrant labourers amid the coronavirus pandemic and launched a job portal 'Pravasi Rojgar' to help them. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-East Asian clubs close in on return of COVID-hit ACL

Withdrawals, weakened squads and worries over the ongoing pandemic have overshadowed the build-up to the return of the Asian Champions League, but on Wednesday east Asias leading clubs will finally resume their quest for the continental cro...

I feel great, says UK PM Boris Johnson as he remains in COVID-19 self-isolation

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that he feels great as he remains in self-isolation at 10 Downing Street here after coming in contact with an MP who later tested positive for COVID-19. In a video message posted on Twitter, 56...

Adityanath govt, Centre 'murdering' constitution, democracy: Newly-appointed UP BSP chief

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BSP chief Bhim Rajbhar on Monday accused the Yogi Adityanath government and Centre of murdering the countrys Constitution and democracy. He claimed that Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati will become the c...

Nitish Kumar sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for seventh time.

Nitish Kumar sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for seventh time....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020