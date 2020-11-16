Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has kept spotlight on cross-border terror: Jaishankar

Relentless efforts by India helped in keeping the spotlight on cross-border terrorism it faced and the world was gradually becoming aware of the global nature of international terror, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:40 IST
India has kept spotlight on cross-border terror: Jaishankar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Relentless efforts by India helped in keeping the spotlight on cross-border terrorism it faced and the world was gradually becoming aware of the global nature of international terror, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday. Without naming Pakistan, he said one of India's immediate neighbours was indulging in state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

We have in our immediate neighbourhood, a particularly egregious example of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. The world is gradually becoming aware of the global nature of international terrorism," he said, in a virtual address at a programme organised by the Indian School of Business (ISB) here.

The Minister added: "Ourrelentlessefforts have kept it in the spotlight bringing out the related aspects like terror finance radicalisation and cyber recruitments. Talking about the Vande Bharat mission, he said India brought back more than 24 lakh of its nationals from other countries during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The country also extended help in sending back over one lakh foreigners to their respective countries during the pandemic, he said. More than 24 lakh of our people have been repatriated through flights by land and sea. From Air India to the Indian Navy, we pressed all our resources to achieve this goal, Jaishankar said.

The intention was very simple, today's India will not leave any Indian abroad in distress. "After all we are in many ways a unique economy that is heavily reliant on mobility and migration. Our credibility depends on the assurance we provide to those abroad who contribute to progress at home, he added.

Jaishankar said there were many lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic experience which will be reflected in coming times. The country's immediate focus was on economic recovery and the figures for September and October have "really been encouraging", he said.

There was also a greater awareness globally about a more resilient supply chain and India can exploit the sentiment for additional engines of growth, by creating better conditions for production, he said. Explaining about India's capabilities in terms of medical equipment in the aftermath of COVID-19, he said the country currently has 15,000 dedicated facilities with 1.5 million isolation beds.

Over a million of the population was being tested for the virus in more than 7000 testing centres across the country. The challenge now is to take this ability to rise to the moment of crisis and transform that into a more routine set of practices and procedures, he opined.

The world was not going to carry business as usual as the winds of change were blowing again. Those with the more self-centred views of world politics will have to come to terms with the needs of the day, he said without mentioning any country.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

India's stand at RCEP reflects PM Modi's strong leadership, country's rising stature

With India choosing to opt out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP, that was signed on Sunday by 15 Asia-Pacific nations, including China, government sources have stated that Indias stand was a strong reflection of Prime...

Soccer-East Asian clubs close in on return of COVID-hit ACL

Withdrawals, weakened squads and worries over the ongoing pandemic have overshadowed the build-up to the return of the Asian Champions League, but on Wednesday east Asias leading clubs will finally resume their quest for the continental cro...

I feel great, says UK PM Boris Johnson as he remains in COVID-19 self-isolation

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that he feels great as he remains in self-isolation at 10 Downing Street here after coming in contact with an MP who later tested positive for COVID-19. In a video message posted on Twitter, 56...

Adityanath govt, Centre 'murdering' constitution, democracy: Newly-appointed UP BSP chief

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BSP chief Bhim Rajbhar on Monday accused the Yogi Adityanath government and Centre of murdering the countrys Constitution and democracy. He claimed that Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati will become the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020