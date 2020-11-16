Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, devotees trek Sabarimala, pray at Lord Ayyappa temple

COVID-19 kiosks were opened at the base camps for testing and the pilgrims won't be allowed to stay at the temple premises, official sources said. According to the TDB, about 85,000 devotees would offer prayers during this pilgrim season which used to draw lakhs of people in the past.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:22 IST
Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, devotees trek Sabarimala, pray at Lord Ayyappa temple
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Wearing masks and strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols, devotees of Lord Ayyappa trekked the holy hill Sabarimala and offered prayers at the famous temple here as it opened for the annual two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku season on Monday morning. It is the first annual pilgrimage season at the hill temple after the coronavirus outbreak and authorities have decided to restrict the number of devotees to 1,000 per day and to 2,000 on weekends.

However, the "Sannidhanam" , the temple complex which used to witness a sea of devotees on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrichikam, saw only a few devotees this morning. Pilgrims, having COVID-19 negative certificates, were allowed to trek the hills since 3 AM from Pampa, the base camp, through a virtual queue system, temple officials said.

Devotees from neighbouring states were among the most who flocked the shrine in the initial hours, sources in the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), that manages the hill shrine, here said. In total contrast to normal times, when there would be a mad rush right from the holy 18 steps and in front of the sanctum sanctorum jostling for a glimpse of the presiding deity, only a few scattered devotees in batches could be seen having a relaxed darshan on many occasions during the day.

Wearing masks, employees of the board and police personnel, some of them clad in personal protection equipment (PPE) kit, kept vigil at various points from the base camps to the temple complex to ensure that the devotees followed the COVID-19 protocols. The rituals began with tantri (head priest) Kantaru Rajeevaru performing the ''Ashtadravya Maha Ganapathy homam'' at the Sannidhanam, they said.

A TDB official said around 650 devotees offered prayers at the hill temple till noon on the first day. Two devotees tested positive for the viral infection on Monday and both of them were sent to a first line treatment centre at nearby Konni, he said.

"Both the devotees-one from Punalur in Kerala and the other one from Chennai-have been tested positive for the virus while undergoing a test at a health department kiosk at Nilakkal, another the base camp," the official told PTI. State Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said all arrangements had been completed to ensure a smooth darshan for the devotees during the pilgrimage season.

"Arrangements have been made in compliance with the COVID-19 norms and in accordance with the directions of the Kerala High Court," he told reporters at the Sannidhanam after taking part in a review meeting of various government departments. Detailing various measures taken by the government to ensure social distancing at the temple premises and trekking route, the minister said floor markings have been made in various points and steps have been taken to make devotees abide by the instructions.

Though the shrine opened last evening, there was no special pooja on Sunday and devotees were permitted inside the complex only on Monday morning. Marking the beginning of the 62-day-long pilgrimage season, Melshanti A K Sudheer Namboothiri had opened the doors of the sanctum sanctorum and lit the lamps in the presence of the Tantri on Sunday evening.

The newly-elected melsanthi V K Jayaraj Potti and Malikkapuram melsanthi M N Raj Kumar, who were the first to climb the holy 18 steps and offer prayers, took charge Sunday evening itself. Each day, only 1,000 pilgrims, who have booked through the virtual queue system, would be allowed to offer prayers.

They have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates obtained 48 hours before they reach Nilackkal and Pamba. COVID-19 kiosks were opened at the base camps for testing and the pilgrims won't be allowed to stay at the temple premises, official sources said.

According to the TDB, about 85,000 devotees would offer prayers during this pilgrim season which used to draw lakhs of people in the past. During Saturdays and Sundays, 2,000 people would be allowed for darshan and on Mandala pooja and Makaravilakku days 5,000 pilgrims would be permitted, it added.

In view of the pandemic, the Health department has made elaborate arrangements for rapid antigen tests in various centres, including all bus stands and railway stations, at Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Kottayam, where pilgrims arrive to proceed to the Ayyappa temple. As per Covid protocols, those in the 10-60 age group would only be allowed to offer prayers at the shrine.

Doctors, including specialists, would be posted on a rotation basis for seven days each while all other staff were posted on a rotation basis for 15 days from November 15 to January 19 next year, sources added. The auspicious Mandala pooja would be held on December 26.

After the Makaravilakku ritual on January 14, the temple would be closed on January 20, marking the end of the season. PTI LGK VS VS

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police issues over 1,400 challans for COVID-protocol violation

The Delhi Police said over 1,400 challans were issued on Monday to people found flouting COVID-19 guidelines in the national capitalA total of 1,489 challans were issued for various coronavirus-protocol violations till 4 am. Out of them, 1,...

Nadda to embark on 100-day nationwide tour in an early start to groundwork for 2024

BJP president JP Nadda is set to embark on a 100-day nationwide tour with a focus on strengthening the party in regions where it had not done relatively well in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and will spend one-third of his travel time in the st...

Soccer-Ireland's Doherty, McClean test positive for COVID-19

Ireland defender Matt Doherty and winger James McClean have tested positive for COVID-19, the Football Association of Ireland FAI said on Monday. Last week, Ireland midfielder Alan Browne and striker Callum Robinson also tested positive for...

Spain to extend loan scheme for struggling firms until June, sources say

The Spanish government is set to extend the availability of state-backed credit lines by six months until June, while also lengthening loan maturities and grace periods on loans under the scheme, three sources with knowledge of the matter s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020