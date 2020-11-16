Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* A member of the International Monetary Fund mission in Argentina has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to isolate and conduct next week's meetings online. ASIA-PACIFIC * Countries across the Asia-Pacific region reported record new numbers and fresh outbreaks, with Japan facing mounting pressure to reimpose a state of emergency and South Korea warning it was at a "critical crossroads". * South Australia reported 14 new cases, a rapid spike in the state's first outbreak since April, prompting officials to impose social distancing restrictions.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:45 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The International Olympic Committee's chief said he was confident Tokyo could host spectators at the postponed Games, while two more U.S. states imposed new curbs on gatherings as the country's total COVID-19 cases crossed 11 million on Sunday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Hungary will veto the European Union's 2021-27 budget and its COVID-19 recovery scheme if access to funds is made conditional on governments' adherence to the rule of law. * French Health Minister Olivier Veran said it was too early to claim victory over a resurgence in infections.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders are expected to impose new measures to tame a second coronavirus wave before Christmas. * The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy in September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute (INT) of the Italian city of Milan shows, signaling that it might have spread beyond China earlier than thought.

* Britain said it will open two new "mega" laboratories in early 2021 for carrying out tests, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson went into self-isolation after coming into contact with someone diagnosed with the virus. AMERICAS

* Brazil's health ministry said it had taken the system used to report COVID-19 case numbers and deaths offline in recent days to protect against a suspected cyber attack. * A member of the International Monetary Fund mission in Argentina has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to isolate and conduct next week's meetings online.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Countries across the Asia-Pacific region reported record new numbers and fresh outbreaks, with Japan facing mounting pressure to reimpose a state of emergency and South Korea warning it was at a "critical crossroads".

* South Australia reported 14 new cases, a rapid spike in the state's first outbreak since April, prompting officials to impose social distancing restrictions. * New Zealand has made masks mandatory from Thursday for users of public transport in Auckland as well as on all domestic flights.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran reported a record 13,053 new infections and 486 deaths over the past 24 hours as the government planned tougher restrictions.

* Algeria will reimpose restrictions from Nov. 17, including closing gyms, cultural centres, leisure venues and used car markets. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations. * Europe's health regulator said it had launched a real-time review of U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine.

* Russia expects to produce primarily freeze-dried Sputnik V vaccine doses by the spring, a top official said, eliminating the need for transport at ultra-low temperatures as part of an ambitious plan to inoculate its population. * Johnson & Johnson launched a new large-scale late-stage trial to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental vaccine.

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said it had received the U.S. health regulator's clearance to begin a mid-stage study of its vaccine candidate. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks eyed a fresh record high as signs of economic recovery in Asia, strong corporate earnings and additional positive data about a COVID-19 vaccine boosted investor sentiment. * Japan's economy grew at the fastest pace on record in the third quarter, rebounding sharply from its biggest post-war slump.

* China's industrial output rose at a faster-than-expected pace in October, while retail sales continued to recover albeit at a slower-than-forecast pace. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini and Ramakrishnan M.; Editing by Anil D'Silva/Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

EU eyes tax as tool in climate change fight

Taxation will not escape the European Unions plans to curb planet-warming emissions, and levies should be revamped to reflect climate and environmental costs, the head of EU climate policy said on Monday.Brussels is planning a far-reaching ...

Armenian foreign minister resigns after unpopular Karabakh ceasefire

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan resigned from his post on Monday in a sign of political fall-out in the ex-Soviet republic after a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that locked in territorial gains for Azerbaijan. Mna...

Delhi Police issues over 1,400 challans for COVID-protocol violation

The Delhi Police said over 1,400 challans were issued on Monday to people found flouting COVID-19 guidelines in the national capitalA total of 1,489 challans were issued for various coronavirus-protocol violations till 4 am. Out of them, 1,...

Nadda to embark on 100-day nationwide tour in an early start to groundwork for 2024

BJP president JP Nadda is set to embark on a 100-day nationwide tour with a focus on strengthening the party in regions where it had not done relatively well in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and will spend one-third of his travel time in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020