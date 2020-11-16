Left Menu
EU strikes deal with CureVac for up to 405 mln COVID vaccine doses

The European Commission will authorise a deal with German biotech firm CureVac on Tuesday to secure up to 405 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission will authorise a deal with German biotech firm CureVac on Tuesday to secure up to 405 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said.

"I am happy to announce a new agreement. Tomorrow will authorise a new contract to secure another COVID-19 vaccine for Europeans," she said, adding that the contract with the German firm follows EU funding to the company to develop its vaccine. The Commission president also said she hoped to finalise a deal soon with Moderna for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The deal with CureVac follows supply agreements the Commission has reached with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, and Pfizer for the supply of their potential vaccines.

