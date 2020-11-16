Left Menu
Centre forms 10 teams for inspecting private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Delhi

According to a Union Home Ministry order on Monday, the teams will start their visits immediately and will submit their reports within two days. The multi-disciplinary teams are constituted to visit all private hospitals in National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to check the status of compliance with various directions issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for testing and treating of COVID-19 patients and the Government of NCT of Delhi to contain the spread of the virus, the order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:29 IST
The Centre has constituted 10 multi-disciplinary teams for visiting private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the national capital to check compliance with various directions issued by it and the Delhi government to contain the spread of the virus. According to a Union Home Ministry order on Monday, the teams will start their visits immediately and will submit their reports within two days.

The multi-disciplinary teams are constituted to visit all private hospitals in National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to check the status of compliance with various directions issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for testing and treating of COVID-19 patients and the Government of NCT of Delhi to contain the spread of the virus, the order said. The multi-disciplinary teams were set up as per the decisions taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi.

An additional team has also been constituted and kept as reserve. The teams were given the task of visiting about 114 private hospitals which are treating COVID-19 patients. According to the terms of reference, the multi-disciplinary teams will look into whether in the visited private hospitals, the availability of wards and ICU beds are as per the Delhi government orders, whether such availability is being displayed on a real-time basis by the hospital through LED and through Corona Dashboard of the Delhi government, and whether the private hospitals are thoroughly observing the COVID-19 discharge policy as mandated by the central government.

The other terms of reference include RT-PCR testing capacity, if available; capacity utilised and turnaround time of test report, are the critical patients being referred to other government or private hospitals without ascertaining the availability in those hospitals, if there is any other violation in the treatment protocols..

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

