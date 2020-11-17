Left Menu
Bihar s COVID-19 tally reaches 2.27 lakh, toll rises to 1189

Out of the 517 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Patna reported the highest number of new cases at 181 followed by Saharsa (35), Muzaffarpur (26), Araria, Nawada (19 each), Jehanabad, Katihar (18 each). Patna district, which has 39,361 cases with 1652 active cases, has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 299 so far while Sheohar remained at bottom both in terms of 1279 positive cases and one casualty..

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-11-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 01:06 IST
Bihars COVID-19 tally rose to 2.27 lakh on Monday with 517 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, while the recoveries surged to 2,20,461 pushing the states recovery rate to 96.93 per cent, a health department bulletin said on Monday. The toll in the contagion reached 1189 with five fresh deaths being reported during the period in the state, the bulletin said.

The states recovery rate has increased to 96.93 per cent, marginally up from 96.89 per cent which was reported on Sunday, it said. The national recovery rate is at present 93.27 per cent.

At least 597 people have recovered from the dreaded disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,20,461 while the total number of positive cases rose to 2,27,432, it said. The number of COVID-19 active cases reduced to 5782 from 5867 on Sunday in the state.

Bihar has so far tested 1.29 crore samples including 1,08,096 samples that were tested in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said. Out of the five new fatalities reported in the past 24 hous, one each death has been reported from Patna, Araria, Bhojpur, Kaimur and Vaishali, it said.

Districts reporting more than 30 deaths so far included- Bhagalpur (69), Nalanda (53), Gaya (49), Munger, East Champaran and Saran (45 each), Muzaffarpur (43), Rohtas (42), Bhojpur (40), Vaishali (39), Samastipur (34), Darbhanga (31). Out of the 517 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Patna reported the highest number of new cases at 181 followed by Saharsa (35), Muzaffarpur (26), Araria, Nawada (19 each), Jehanabad, Katihar (18 each).

Patna district, which has 39,361 cases with 1652 active cases, has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 299 so far while Sheohar remained at bottom both in terms of 1279 positive cases and one casualty.

