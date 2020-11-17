Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to tighten social distancing amid COVID-19 case spikes

The decision came after the daily tally hovered above 200 for the third consecutive day on Monday, the highest since early September, with a series of cluster outbreaks emerging from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings in the densely populated greater Seoul area. "Our anti-coronavirus efforts are facing a crisis, and the situation is particularly serious in the Seoul metropolitan area," Chung told a meeting, noting around half of the country's 52 million population live in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 05:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 05:54 IST
S.Korea to tighten social distancing amid COVID-19 case spikes

South Korea decided to strengthen social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area amid spikes in new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Tuesday. Tighter curbs would ban public gatherings of 100 people or more, limit religious services and audiences at sporting events to 30% capacity, and require high-risk facilities including clubs and karaoke bars to broaden distance among guests.

South Korea has been one of the world's coronavirus mitigation success stories after tackling the first major COVID-19 epidemic outside China with aggressive tracing and testing, but continues to battle persistent rises in infections. The decision came after the daily tally hovered above 200 for the third consecutive day on Monday, the highest since early September, with a series of cluster outbreaks emerging from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings in the densely populated greater Seoul area.

"Our anti-coronavirus efforts are facing a crisis, and the situation is particularly serious in the Seoul metropolitan area," Chung told a meeting, noting around half of the country's 52 million population live in the region. "Today's decision would cause greater inconvenience in our daily lives ... but we all know from our experiences that there would be an even bigger crisis if we don't act now."

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off -source

President Donald Trump asked for options on attacking Irans main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a U.S. official said on Monday.Trump made the request during a meeting on Thursday with his top...

Huawei selling Honor brand to consortium of agents and dealers to keep the unit alive

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is selling its budget brand smartphone unit Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers in a bid to keep it alive, the company and the consortium said on Tuesday. The deal comes after U.S. restrictions on ...

S.Korea to tighten social distancing amid COVID-19 case spikes

South Korea decided to strengthen social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area amid spikes in new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Tuesday. Tighter curbs would ban public gatherings of 100 people or more, limit...

Universal, Cinemark agree on earlier home release for movies

Movie theater operator Cinemark Holdings Inc struck a deal that will allow Universal Pictures to offer its movies in U.S. homes as soon as 17 days after they debut in theaters, the companies said on Monday. The multi-year agreement is simil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020