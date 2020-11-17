Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana: Gandhi Hospital junior doctors protest at DME office

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) of Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Secunderabad on Tuesday staged a protest at the Telangana Director of Medical Education (DME) office demanding the start of non-Covid services at Gandhi Hospital.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-11-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:25 IST
Telangana: Gandhi Hospital junior doctors protest at DME office
Junior Doctors of Gandhi Hospital staged a protest at Telangana DME office on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) of Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Secunderabad on Tuesday staged a protest at the Telangana Director of Medical Education (DME) office demanding the start of non-Covid services at Gandhi Hospital. TJUDA had earlier called for a strike and unanimously decided to boycott duties from Wednesday.

They said that their plea to resume non-Covid services at the state-run teaching hospital was left unattended after several representations to the concerned authorities. "Despite multiple representations to the concerned authorities regarding resuming of non-Covid service at the state-run teaching hospital, there is no change in the situation of residents at Gandhi hospital. We have decided to unanimously boycott our duties and call for a strike in this regard," read a statement from TJUDA.

According to the statement, resuming the non-Covid services in the super specialty hospital would help patients suffering from ailments other than Covid-19 and would also do justice to academic postgraduate students who have suffered for the last seven months due to the pandemic. "Moreover, a huge workforce of a teaching facility, over 600 resident doctors, 350 interns, 600 nurses and 600 patients are currently admitted for Covid care at Gandhi Hospital. And in view of the same, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) can be the new Nodal center for the management of Covid-19 cases, if any," the statement read.

TJUDA said that the medical duties shall be resumed with immediate effect if non-Covid service is resumed at Gandhi Hospital. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli loves 'test cricket practice sessions', shares video

In Australia for Indias upcoming tour, skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his love for test cricket practice sessions. Kohli shared a video of him practicing and captioned it Love test cricket practice sessions.Indias preparatio...

Rajasthan: Man kills wife, tries to pass it off as suicide; held

A 32-year-old man was arrested hours after he allegedly killed his wife and tried to pass it off as suicide by hanging her body from a ceiling fan in their house in Rajasthans Kota district, police said on Tuesday. Mukesh Erwal, who was arr...

Hotspot alert issued for Garden Route as COVID-19 cases climb

The Western Cape has issued an urgent hotspot alert for the Garden Route as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the area.This spike is mainly contributing to the notable growth of active cases in the Western Cape, the provincial government ...

UK confident of Canadian trade deal by Jan. 1, minister says

Britain is confident that it will strike a trade deal with Canada by the end of the year, British trade minister Greg Hands said on Tuesday. It is an incredibly important deal, Hands told parliament, saying Canada was an important strategic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020