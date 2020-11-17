Left Menu
COVID-19: Delhi sees 1 lakh new cases; 1,200 deaths; 94,000 recoveries since Nov 1

According to health department data, 1,01,070 coronavirus cases have been recorded so far this month. Also, 1,202 people have died of COVID-19 while 93,885 coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus since November 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 1-16 while nearly 94,000 COVID-19 patients recovered during the same period, according to official data released on Tuesday. The national capital has witnessed a sudden spike in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

On November 12, 104 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city. According to health department data, 1,01,070 coronavirus cases have been recorded so far this month.

Also, 1,202 people have died of COVID-19 while 93,885 coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus since November 1. Delhi had recorded 5,664 cases on November 1 which increased to 8,593 on November 11, the highest-single-day spike till date.

The city had recorded 7,053 new cases on November 12, followed by 7,802 (November 13), 7,340 (November 14), 3,235 (November 15) and 3,797 (November 16). From November 11-16, the fatality count stood at 85; 104; 91; 96; 95 and 99 respectively.

Similarly, 7,606 COVID-19 patients had recovered on November 15, the highest single-day recovery count this month. On Wednesday, 7,264 people had recovered from virus while on Thursday, 6,462 people recovered. From November 13-16, the recovery count stood at 6,498; 7,117; 7,606 and 3,560.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 3,797 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.89 lakh, even as 99 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,713. These relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 29,871 tests conducted on Sunday. The active cases tally on Monday stood at 40,128.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought power from the Centre to impose lockdown in those markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots, and decided to withdraw an order allowing 200 guests to attend wedding functions. Kejriwal said the Delhi government has sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding ceremonies against the earlier limit of 200.

