Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York City holds off school closure as U.S. braces for virus-stricken winter

New York City schools were set to remain open for at least another day despite a rising COVID-19 case count, the mayor said on Tuesday, as surging infections and hospitalizations in the United States from coast to coast prompted new restrictions and predictions of a difficult winter ahead. New York, home to the nation's largest school district, reported a 7-day positive COVID-19 test rate of 2.74% on Tuesday - more than double what it was over the summer, but below the 3% threshold that Mayor Bill de Blasio set for keeping schools open.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:05 IST
New York City holds off school closure as U.S. braces for virus-stricken winter

New York City schools were set to remain open for at least another day despite a rising COVID-19 case count, the mayor said on Tuesday, as surging infections and hospitalizations in the United States from coast to coast prompted new restrictions and predictions of a difficult winter ahead.

New York, home to the nation's largest school district, reported a 7-day positive COVID-19 test rate of 2.74% on Tuesday - more than double what it was over the summer, but below the 3% threshold that Mayor Bill de Blasio set for keeping schools open. "Everyone's been participating in the things that have kept schools safe. Everyone has been wearing their masks ... and we need to keep doing that to do our very, very best to keep schools open," de Blasio told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have some new challenges because of what's going on around us," he added. Beyond New York City, which was the epicenter of the U.S. COVID-19 crisis in the spring, infections have reached unprecedented levels nationwide.

Forty-one U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases in November, while 20 have seen a record rise in deaths and 26 reported record hospitalizations, according to a Reuters tally of public health data. Twenty-five states reported test positivity rates above 10% for the week ending on Sunday, Nov. 15. The World Health Organization considers a positivity rate above 5% to be concerning. The Midwest remains the hardest-hit U.S. region. It reported 444,677 cases in the week ending on Monday, Nov. 16, 36% more than the combined cases of the Northeast and West regions.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the United States hit a record of 73,140 on Monday. Hospitalizations have increased over 46% in past 14 days, according to a Reuters tally. New York is among several northeast states that had managed to contain the virus fairly well over the summer after a frightening spring wave, but now has one of the highest week-over-week case increases as of Sunday.

Infections have also jumped in neighboring Connecticut by more than 50% in the last week from the week prior. "Right now we see the storm clouds coming again," Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, a Democrat, told MSNBC in an interview on Tuesday.

Governors of several states and city officials have imposed new restrictions on indoor gatherings in recent days in an attempt to stem the spread of the disease over the winter, with the prospect of a widely available, effective vaccine still months away. Several have urged citizens to exercise caution around the Thanksgiving holiday and not travel or socialize with extended family for the traditional indoor feast.

"I know this is difficult & frustrating, especially with the holidays right around the corner," Vermont Governor Phil Scott wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, referring to his ban on multihousehold gatherings. "But it’s necessary & we need your help to get this back under control."

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Police transfers rape case against BJP MLA from Dehradun to Pauri

Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday informed that the rape case registered against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi has now been transferred from Dehradun to Pauris women police station. Police took this action after a charge sheet was filed against the victi...

Light to moderate rains likely in Karnataka

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC predicted rainfall at coastal, Malnad, south-interior and north-interior regions over Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over coastal and M...

Rape victim in UP's Bulandshahr attempts self-immolation, hospitalised

A woman on Tuesday attempted to set herself on fire here after she was allegedly pressurized to withdraw her complaint against a man who was arrested for allegedly raping her. Speaking to reporter, SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh said, ...

Chhattisgarh CM holds 'positive' discussions with Union Ministers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that he held positive discussions with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Nitin Gadkari today. Today I met the Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020