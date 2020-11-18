Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea reports 313 new daily COVID-19 cases, highest since Aug - KDCA

South Korea reported on Wednesday 313 new daily COVID-19 cases, the highest since August, as cluster infections continued to emerge from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings, prompting authorities to tighten social distancing rules. Of the new cases, 245 were locally transmitted and 68 were imported.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 06:22 IST
S.Korea reports 313 new daily COVID-19 cases, highest since Aug - KDCA

South Korea reported on Wednesday 313 new daily COVID-19 cases, the highest since August, as cluster infections continued to emerge from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings, prompting authorities to tighten social distancing rules. The daily tally has been above 200 for a fifth consecutive day and surpassed 300 for the first time since late August, when a large outbreak erupted from a church whose members attended a political rally, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The government decided on Tuesday to impose stricter social distancing measures for the greater Seoul area a month after easing them, warning of an even bigger crisis if its current anti-COVID-19 efforts fail to blunt a spike in new cases. Of the new cases, 245 were locally transmitted and 68 were imported. Nearly 74% of the domestic infections came from the greater Seoul area, home to around half of the country's 52 million population.

The latest numbers brought the country's total infections to 29,311, with 496 deaths.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Indian indenture system as oppressive as African migrant labour system: Premier Sihle Zikalala

The Indian indenture system which was brought to South Africa was as oppressive as the African migrant labour system, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said. He was speaking at a commemorative event near Durban, where the first boatload ...

In stunning move, U.S. to drop drugs case against ex-Mexican defense minister

U.S. prosecutors will drop drug charges against ex-Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation to Mexico, saying sensitive foreign policy considerations outweighed the interest in pressing the case. The surp...

Soccer-Brazil beat Uruguay 2-0 to stay top of qualifying group

Brazil got two first half goals to beat Uruguay 2-0 on Tuesday and maintain their 100 record in the South American World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022. Arthur got the first after 34 minutes when his shot from outside the box was cruelly def...

Women handling the dead: More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades

A growing number of South Korean women are training to be morticians, a field from which they had long been excluded, amid changing views on gender roles and a rising preference for womens bodies to be handled by women.With recent deaths of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020