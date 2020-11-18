Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anil Vij offers to be 'first volunteer' for Phase-III trial of Covaxin in Haryana

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has offered to become the "first volunteer" for Phase-III clinical trial of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin', which will begin in Haryana from November 20.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:04 IST
Anil Vij offers to be 'first volunteer' for Phase-III trial of Covaxin in Haryana
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has offered to become the "first volunteer" for Phase-III clinical trial of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin', which will begin in Haryana from November 20. "Trial for third phase of Covaxin a coronavirus vaccine product of Bharat Biotech to start in Haryana on 20th November. I have offered myself as first volunteer to get vaccinated," Vij tweeted.

Volunteers who wish to participate in this trial should be adults over 18 years of age. In Haryana, Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences in Rohtak and ESIC hospital in Faridabad have been identified among those sites across India where trials will be conducted, as per Bharat Biotech's statement.

In October, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave permission to Bharat Biotech for conducting Phase-III clinical trial for Covaxin. "The DCGI thoroughly analyzed recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee for Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, the top drug regulator granted approval to the pharma giant to conduct phase III clinical trial in India for Covaxin," a government official had said.

According to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), on October 5, the firm presented their data from the phase I and II along with animal challenge data in two species including NHP on the Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine (BBV152) along with the proposal to conduct event-driven phase III clinical trial to assess the efficacy of the vaccine. Bharat Biotech has partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a country-made COVID-19 vaccine using the virus strain isolated by ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV) based in Pune.

The Phase III trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across India, the company said. Trial volunteers will receive two intramuscular injections approximately 28 days apart. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive COVAXIN™ or placebo. The trial is double-blinded, such that the investigators, the participants, and the company will not be aware of who is assigned to which group.

COVAXIN has been evaluated in 1000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with "promising safety and immunogencity data". (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Japan’s decision to release Fukushima radioactive water into sea will cause disease along Asian coastal belt: experts

Japans decision to release radioactive contaminated water from its wrecked nuclear plant in Fukushima into the sea by 2022 has led to alarm bells ringing in India with experts warning it would set a wrong precedent and impact aquatic and hu...

Number of Kiwis apprenticeships increases nearly 50 percent

The number of New Zealanders taking up apprenticeships has increased by nearly 50 percent, and the number of female apprentices has more than doubled. This comes as a Government campaign to raise the profile of vocational education and trai...

Global daily coronavirus deaths cross record of 10,733 single-day deaths – Reuters tally

The number of reported global daily deaths from the coronavirus stood at 10,816 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day death count as the viruss global epicenter the United States entered winter.The previous record...

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani unveil their first looks from 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Two days after they kickstarted shooting for their upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on Wednesday unveiled their first look from the film. Sharing two pictures of themselves on Instagram, the actors revealed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020