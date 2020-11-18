Left Menu
Development News Edition

China defends food import controls to curb virus

China's government on Wednesday defended anti-coronavirus controls that have disrupted imports of beef, poultry and fish from the United States, New Zealand and other trading partners. That prompted complaints by China's trading partners. The “reasonable and justifiable” curbs are intended to protect public health, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:09 IST
China defends food import controls to curb virus

China's government on Wednesday defended anti-coronavirus controls that have disrupted imports of beef, poultry and fish from the United States, New Zealand and other trading partners. Customs officials who say the coronavirus has been found on frozen meat and on packaging have imposed temporary suspensions on suppliers. That prompted complaints by China's trading partners.

The “reasonable and justifiable” curbs are intended to protect public health, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said. China, where the pandemic began in December, declared the disease under control in March. It is trying to prevent new outbreaks caused by the virus being imported by travellers or on food.

“The relevant measures China took are necessary following the spirit of putting people's lives first and protecting people's health,” Zhao said. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand expressed confidence this week her country hadn't exported meat with the virus after Chinese authorities said it was found on beef and packaging from Bolivia, Brazil and New Zealand.

In June, China temporarily suspended the import of chicken from US-based Tyson Foods Inc after the virus was found at one of its farms. Other importers affected are from Argentina, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands and Russia. Other products include salmon and pork.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Three Rajasthan cadre IPS officer to join central security forces

Three IPS officers of the Rajasthan cadre will be sent on deputation to central security forces, said an order issued by the state Department of Personnel on WednesdayThe ADG Re-organisation and Rules, Hemant Priyadarshy, will be joining th...

Mumbai police summon Kangana, sister Rangoli for third time

Mumbai police on Wednesday summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, for the third time to record their statements on November 23 and 24 for allegedly promoting enmity between two communities. Police have filed a sediti...

ISL 7: Rohit Danu banking on 'scoring mentality' to succeed in maiden season

Former junior India international and Indian Arrows forward Rohit Danu is confident that his scoring mentality will help him succeed in the upcoming seventh season of the Indian Super League ISL. Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will fac...

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Five deaths, 948 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana Hyderabad Telangana recorded 948 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.59 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,415 with five more fatalities. MDS2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020