Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU recommends use of COVID rapid tests after symptoms emerge

The commission also urged EU governments to use only tests with at least 80% sensitivity and 97% specificity, or the ability to correctly detect people who are not infected. It said clinical studies of antigen tests had so far shown sensitivity as little as 29% for some kits while specificity was from 80% upwards, when compared with PCR results.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:10 IST
EU recommends use of COVID rapid tests after symptoms emerge

The European Commission recommended on Wednesday the use of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests mostly on people already showing symptoms because it said the kits were deemed less accurate in detecting the virus in asymptomatic cases. Rapid antigen kits are less precise than standard PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, but can offer results in a few minutes, as opposed to days, in what could prove a crucial tool in fighting large outbreaks.

"Rapid antigen tests should be used within five days after the onset of symptoms or within seven days after exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case," the EU executive said in a non-binding recommendation to the 27 EU governments. It also urged states to mutually recognise rapid tests and share their testing strategies "with the aim of aligning them as much as possible".

EU governments have differing rules for antigen tests and many are reluctant to adopt common standards, according to an internal EU document seen by Reuters. The commission said accuracy of rapid tests in correctly spotting positive cases, an indicator known as sensitivity, increases when they are used on people up to five days after they develop symptoms and in cases with high viral load.

It added that little data was available at this stage on the performance of antigen tests in asymptomatic cases, and that manufacturers did not currently mention asymptomatic people as a target population in the instructions of their rapid kits. The commission also urged EU governments to use only tests with at least 80% sensitivity and 97% specificity, or the ability to correctly detect people who are not infected.

It said clinical studies of antigen tests had so far shown sensitivity as little as 29% for some kits while specificity was from 80% upwards, when compared with PCR results. The commission recommended the use of antigen tests even in asymptomatic individuals in large outbreaks, such as situations where more than 10% of tested people are expected to be positive.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

IOC back in Tokyo as world prepares for next year's Games

The International Olympic Committees IOC Coordination Commission Chair John Coates returned to Japan, for the first time since February 2020, with IOC President Thomas Bach for the Joint International Olympic Committee, International Paraly...

COVID deaths spike and beds near capacity in Russia as infected governor sparks anger

A Russian regional governors decision to be treated for COVID-19 in a private Moscow clinic rather than in his own region drew public criticism on Wednesday, as Russia reported a new record daily high of 456 coronavirus-related deaths.The d...

UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges

The head of the UN atomic watchdog agency confirmed on Wednesday reports that Iran has begun operating centrifuges installed at an underground site, but said they had been moved from another facility so the countrys overall uranium-enrichin...

French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trial

A French court has ruled that Clint Eastwood cannot testify during the trial of a suspected Islamist gunman, whose attack on a high-speed train was thwarted by three Americans, who later played themselves in a movie by the U.S. actor and di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020