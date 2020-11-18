Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal sets up taskforce to prepare COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Ae country of just over 10 million people, Portugal has recorded a comparatively low 246,015 coronavirus cases and 3,623 deaths but, like most European countries, infections have been rising and are putting the health system under pressure. A new record of 3,051 COVID-19 patients were in hospital on Wednesday, with 432 in intensive care units - more than the first wave peak of 271 in April.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:00 IST
Portugal sets up taskforce to prepare COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Portugal has set up a taskforce to come up with a COVID-19 vaccination strategy and hopes to be prepared to start distributing shots as early as January, Health Minister Marta Temido said on Thursday. Temido said experts were working to decide which groups should get the vaccine first as well as distribution logistics from transport to storage.

"There's a possibility one of the first vaccines will arrive in January," Temido told reporters. "What we want is for the country to be prepared to ensure storage, distribution and safe use." Without elaborating, Temido said vaccines that could arrive in January were part of one of several agreements made between the European Commission and pharmaceutical companies.

Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and Russia have all released interim data from trials of their potential vaccines showing more than 90% efficacy, buoying hopes that effective remedies against the respiratory pandemic may be ready for use soon. Ae country of just over 10 million people, Portugal has recorded a comparatively low 246,015 coronavirus cases and 3,623 deaths but, like most European countries, infections have been rising and are putting the health system under pressure.

A new record of 3,051 COVID-19 patients were in hospital on Wednesday, with 432 in intensive care units - more than the first wave peak of 271 in April. Portugal's 14-day cumulative number of reported coronavirus cases per 100,000 people is now 785, higher than hard-hit Spain and United Kingdom, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

A nationwide state of emergency to combat the spread of the virus came into force last week, with measures including a night-time curfew and a half-day lockdown on weekend days, and is due to last until Nov. 23, but is likely to be extended. A tiered system of coronavirus restrictions is also on the table.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Capri Global Holdings sells Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares worth over Rs 2.5 cr

Capri Global Holdings on Wednesday sold more than 20 lakh shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Capri Global Holdings offloaded a total of 20,55,161 shares at ...

Governor's rule extended in TTADC

Governor R K Bais has extended his rule in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC for another six months, as per a notification. Bais said in the notification that a situation has arisen in which administration of the T...

Implementation of investments underway, as SA enters economic recovery mode

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the implementation of shovel-ready investments is underway, as South Africa enters economic recovery mode in a post-COVID-19 environment.The President, in his opening address at day two of the third South Afri...

Barcelona's Busquets to miss match against Atlético Madrid

Sergio Busquets will miss Barcelonas match against Atltico Madrid in the Spanish league because of a knee injury. Barcelona said Wednesday that Busquets has a sprained ligament in his left knee, an injury he sustained last weekend playing f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020