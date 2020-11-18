Left Menu
Italy reports 34,283 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 753 deaths

The ministry also reported 753 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 731 on Tuesday and the highest daily tally since April 3, when the country was in full national lockdown. There were 234,834 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 208,458.

Italy reports 34,283 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 753 deaths

Italy has registered 34,283 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, up from 32,191 the day before. The ministry also reported 753 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 731 on Tuesday and the highest daily tally since April 3, when the country was in full national lockdown.

There were 234,834 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 208,458. Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 47,217 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain's, and 1.27 million cases.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Tuesday, reporting 7,633 new cases, down from 8,448 on Tuesday.

