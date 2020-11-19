Left Menu
Gauteng Health MEC opens Ward 366 at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The donation was made in memory of the late Fatima and Dawood Hassam Moosa - founders of the Willowton Group, the largest expresser of oilseeds and refiners of edible oils in South Africa, which was established in 1970.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:26 IST
Gauteng Health MEC opens Ward 366 at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
The MEC said the donation comes at an opportune time as the country continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic with an anticipated second surge on the horizon.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo officially opened Ward 366 at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on Wednesday, where an additional 20 critical care beds have been added.

The additional beds are thanks to the generous donation of R5 million by the Moosa Family of the Willowton Group.

The donation was made in memory of the late Fatima and Dawood Hassam Moosa - founders of the Willowton Group, the largest expresser of oilseeds and refiners of edible oils in South Africa, which was established in 1970.

The family donated towards the expansion of the ICU bed capacity for COVID-19 patients at the facility.

This covered the relevant building conversion, bed supply and other necessary equipment for critical care beds.

The MEC said the donation comes at an opportune time as the country continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic with an anticipated second surge on the horizon.

"Statistical estimates actually say that the second surge in our province is likely to come as people travel which will be the December period.

"So it means we as a province being the economic hub of the country, and being a province of inward and outward migration and the centre of the movement of people; this facility feeds into that. We still anticipate that the numbers for COVID-19 will be with us as we are going to see huge movement during the festive period," said Mamabolo.

The improved capacity also means that beyond the Coronavirus pandemic, the hospital will have additional beds for trauma surgical cases.

The MEC thanked the Moosa Family, adding that it is through public-partnerships that the country can provide the best service.

"Our ability to provide good quality medical and health service care, and to make sure that we [are] able to manage in the best way, the mortal remains of those who would have lost their lives. Those would not be possible without public-private partnerships.

"Their contribution consolidates and fortifies capacity to firstly fight the spread of COVID-19, provide good quality health service but also to make sure that we can provide support to the health workers who also have to work in a very conducive environment," said the MEC.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

