Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's capital raises coronavirus alert to highest as cases set record

The Japanese capital of Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on Thursday as its daily tally of new infections rose to a record 534 and its governor called for maximum caution as the year-end party season approaches.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:15 IST
Japan's capital raises coronavirus alert to highest as cases set record

The Japanese capital of Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on Thursday as its daily tally of new infections rose to a record 534 and its governor called for maximum caution as the year-end party season approaches. The nationwide tally also hit a new high of 2,259, according to broadcaster TBS.

But it is the spread of the virus in the metropolis of Tokyo, which hopes to stage a re-scheduled Olympic Games next year, that causes the most alarm. "The number of coronavirus cases is rising so we are considering what steps will be needed with the view that infections could reach 1,000 cases a day," said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

The city's highest alert level on a scale of four indicates that "infections are spreading" compared with the previous, second-highest level of "infections are starting to spread". With new record tallies across Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government was looking to tighten guidelines on eating out, such as by limiting its subsidised "Go To Eat" initiative to parties of up to four.

But authorities stopped short of announcing a state of emergency or any drastic steps to restrict the movement of people, mindful of the economic impact. "I ask citizens once again to be vigilant about taking basic precautions," Suga told reporters, stressing the risk of infections particularly at eateries.

"We ask that people engage in quiet, masked, dining. I will do the same starting today," he said. Koike made similar pleas, outlining new recommendations for dining out as the year-end party season approaches. Those include meeting in small numbers, setting a time limit of about one hour and speaking quietly, she said.

Among the ways the virus spreads is by droplets from the mouth. A private survey showed on Thursday nearly 90% of Japanese companies plan to skip year-end parties to prevent the spread of COVID-19, underscoring the pain the pandemic is inflicting on an already weak economy.

For medical preparedness - a separate category - Tokyo kept its alert at the second-highest level, indicating a need to boost hospital capacity but a notch below critical levels.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nawaz Sharif makes unscheduled hospital visits after developing kidney pain: report

Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a string of unscheduled hospital visits in London this week after he developed acute pain due to stones in his kidney, according to a media report on Thursday. Sharif, 70, who has bee...

Pakistan reports 2,500 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported over 2,500 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 365,927, the health ministry said on Thursday. The Ministry of National Health Services said a total of 2,547 new infections ...

No outside forces can derail our mission of peace and progress: J-K LG

No outside force can derail the mission of peace and progress of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday as he paid a visit to a hospital here to enquire about the well-being of policemen injur...

Denmark says mutated coronavirus from mink farms most likely extinct

A new, mutated strain of the novel coronavirus stemming from mink farms in Denmark is most likely extinct, the health ministry said on Thursday, amid fears the new strain could compromise COVID-19 vaccines.No further cases of mink variant w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020