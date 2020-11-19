Pfizer shares rise over 3 pc on coronavirus vaccine report

Shares of Pfizer Ltd on Thursday closed with over 3 per cent gain after Pfizer Inc's announcement that the COVID-19 vaccine developed in partnership with BioNTech was found to be 95 per cent effective in the final analysis of the phase 3 trial. On the BSE, the scrip rose by 3.02 per cent to Rs 5,058.10. Similarly, on the NSE, shares of Pfizer gained 3.09 per cent to Rs 5,059.

On Wednesday, global drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said their COVID-19 vaccine was found 95 per cent effective in the final analysis of the phase 3 trial, including in people aged over 65 years, paving the way for the companies to apply for emergency authorisation from US regulators within days. Based on current projections, the companies expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021. Pfizer Ltd is part of Pfizer Inc.