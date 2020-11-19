Left Menu
Development News Edition

Healthcare workers, people above 65 yrs will be given COVID vaccine on priority: Harsh Vardhan

Expressing confidence that a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in the next three-four months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the government has drawn up a meticulous priority plan with healthcare workers and those above 65 years on top of the list.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:48 IST
Healthcare workers, people above 65 yrs will be given COVID vaccine on priority: Harsh Vardhan

Expressing confidence that a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in the next three-four months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the government has drawn up a meticulous priority plan with healthcare workers and those above 65 years on top of the list. Addressing the FICCI FLO's national webinar on 'The Shifting Healthcare Paradigm During and Post-COVID', Vardhan said it is estimated that 400-500 million vaccine doses will be made available for 250-300 million people by July-August.

"I am confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in the next three-four months," he said. "It is natural that the vaccine distribution would have to be prioritised. As you know the healthcare workers who are corona warriors will be prioritised, then people who are above 65 years of age, they have been prioritised and then those from 50-65 years of age have been prioritised. Then those below 50 years who have other diseases," he said.

Vardhan said everything is being decided by experts with a scientific point of view. "We have made a very detailed meticulous plan on this," he said. "What we would have to do in March-April next year, we have started planning for it from now only," Vardhan said. The minister said, "We have also initiated an integrated response system against COVID-19 and will also host clinical trials for all the major vaccines. About 20 vaccines are in different stages of development." He said about 90-99 per cent tackling of COVID-19 is only through protecting and motivating others. "You can protect yourself from this deadly virus with small precautions like wearing a good quality mask properly, maintaining social distance and taking care of hand-hygiene," he noted. The phase-3 trial of the Oxford vaccine of the Serum Institute is almost near completion, while the phase-3 clinical trial of the indigenously-developed vaccine candidate of the Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has already started.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories will also soon start the combined phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India. Also, the Biological E Limited has started early phase 1 and 2 human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have said their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 95 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19. Moderna had on Monday said the independent National Institutes of Health-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, found it to have an efficacy of 94.5 per cent.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp shares shed early gains; settle marginally higher

Shedding early gains, shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Thursday closed marginally higher on the bourses after the company reported good sales during the festive period. On the BSE, the scrip settled at Rs 2,988.45, higher 0.18 per cent. Durin...

Priyanka wishes 'perfect husband' Raina on International Men's Day

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Rainas wife, Priyanka, on Thursday extended wishes to her perfect husband on the occasion of International Mens Day. Role of men in our society has become more crucial than ever to ensure an equal world for me...

Soccer-Man City boss Guardiola signs two-year extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.Peps contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years. It is a product of the mutua...

Sport-Britain announces £300 million 'winter survival package' for sport

The British government announced a 300 million pound winter survival package on Thursday to help spectator sports impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but excluding the Premier League and cricket. The cash injection is largely made up of loan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020