Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roche's Actemra helps the sickest COVID-19 patients, study shows

"But obviously, we hope it improves both, and we're looking for that." Actemra's trial results against COVID-19 have been mixed. Roche said in September it helped cut the need for ventilators in hospitalised patients with COVID-19, though the drug failed in a separate study of patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19 related pneumonia.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:08 IST
Roche's Actemra helps the sickest COVID-19 patients, study shows

Roche's Actemra helped the sickest COVID-19 patients in a 303-patient study, the trial's lead investigator said on Thursday, bolstering what has been mixed evidence that the arthritis drug can be repurposed to help in the pandemic.

Actemra, an anti-inflammation drug also called tocilizumab, reached a "key efficacy endpoint" among critically ill patients, compared with patients who did not get immune modulation treatments, according to early REMAP-CAP trial data. Anthony Gordon, Imperial College London professor of anaesthesia and critical care, said it remained unclear if Actemra kept people alive or shortened how long they needed intensive care support like mechanical ventilation, or both. Those details should be published in a couple of weeks, he said.

Even without specific data, however, Gordon said the study's early signal was robust, with a 99.75% probability that Actemra is better than getting no immune system modulator. While survival benefit would be ideal, cutting need for intensive care support is also important, since it would reduce the burden on hospitals where occupancy has swelled during the second wave of coronavirus infections.

"We still think that is important," Gordon said on a call with reporters. "But obviously, we hope it improves both, and we're looking for that." Actemra's trial results against COVID-19 have been mixed.

Roche said in September it helped cut the need for ventilators in hospitalised patients with COVID-19, though the drug failed in a separate study of patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19 related pneumonia. Other treatments including interferon-beta-1a, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist and Sanofi's arthritis drug Kevzara are also in the REMAP-CAP study, but results are not yet available.

Gordon said the trial's placebo arm - in which patients got no immune modulator - would now be stopped and new patients would get the treatments. The REMAP-CAP trial separately concluded that AbbVie's AIDS drug cocktail lopinavir/ritonavir didn't help in COVID-19, mirroring results from earlier studies.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Motivated to perform better, says Delhi policewoman who got promoted for tracing missing kids

Delhi Police head constable Seema Dhaka who is now an Assistant Sub-Inspector after getting an out-of-turn promotion for her contribution in tracing and reuniting 76 missing children with their families, on Thursday said the recognition has...

Sri Lankan courts ban LTTE commemoration events

Two Sri Lankan courts have banned events commemorating LTTE cadres, who died during a 30-year armed campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east provinces. The magistrates courts of Vavuniya and Mannar have issued restrainin...

Court defers hearing on CBI plea for ‘paedophile’ engineer’s custody to Nov 24

A Banda court on Thursday deferred again the hearing on a CBI plea for the custody of an engineer arrested for allegedly exploiting children sexually and selling videos and photographs of the nefarious acts on the darknet to paedophiles acr...

Sweden finds coronavirus in mink industry workers

Swedens health agency said on Thursday a number of people who work in the mink industry had tested positive for the coronavirus.Authorities are analysing virus from the infected people and from infected minks to see if there is a link betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020