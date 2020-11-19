Left Menu
UP records 2,586 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths

Among the fresh deaths, four were reported from Kanpur, three from Lucknow, two each from Ghaziabad, Agra, Lakhiipur Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Sultanpur and other cities, a health department bulletin issued here said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:49 IST
UP records 2,586 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths

Uttar Pradesh reported 39 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll to 7,480, while 2,586 new cases pushed the state's infection count to 5,19,148. The number of coronavirus active cases stand at 22,757, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

"The state reported 2,586 new cases in the past 24 hours. The active cases now are 22,757 and the number of those who have recovered from the infection is 4,88,911," Prasad said. The state has a recovery rate of 94.18 per cent, he said, appealing to people to remain cautious against the disease in the wake of a massive surge of cases in Delhi.

Among the fresh deaths, four were reported from Kanpur, three from Lucknow, two each from Ghaziabad, Agra, Lakhiipur Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Sultanpur and other cities, a health department bulletin issued here said. Of the fresh cases, the maximum 310 were reported from Lucknow, 265 from Meerut, 235 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 178 from Ghaziabad, 141 from Kanpur, it said. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, state capital Lucknow has witnessed 950 deaths, Kanpur 761, Meerut 374, and Varnasi 361, as per the bulletin. Over 1.43 lakh samples were tested for the virus on Wednesday, and the total number of tests conducted in the state so far is over 1.74 crore, Prasad said. The official appealed to elderly people to remain alert and take all precautions. He said those above 60 years form 10.02 per cent of the active cases and nearly 45 per cent of fatalities in the state.

