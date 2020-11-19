Ladakh records 60 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Ladakh has reported 60 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 7,623, while 66 patients have recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. With this, the total number of cured cases in the UT stands at 6,605, which is 87 per cent of the total cases, the officials said.

Ladakh has reported 60 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 7,623, while 66 patients have recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. A total of 94 people have died due to COVID-19 in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil.

While 54 deaths had taken place in Leh, 40 others succumbed to the virus in Kargil since the outbreak of the pandemic, the officials said. Out of 66 new cases, they said 59 patients tested positive for the disease in Leh and one in Kargil.

Sixty-six patients have been cured of the contagion in Leh and subsequently discharged, bringing down the active cases in the region to 796 -- 686 in Leh and 110 in Kargil. With this, the total number of cured cases in the UT stands at 6,605, which is 87 per cent of the total cases, the officials said.

