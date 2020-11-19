Left Menu
Development News Edition

Night curfew in Ahmedabad from Nov 20 as COVID-19 cases jump

The curfew will be in force between 9 pm and 6 am from November 20 (Friday) and remain in operation till further orders, he said. The announcement was made by Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty by the Gujarat government to oversee Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)'s coronavirus-related operations.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:31 IST
Night curfew in Ahmedabad from Nov 20 as COVID-19 cases jump
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, a night curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat from Friday to curb the spread of the infection, a top government official said on Thursday. The curfew will be in force between 9 pm and 6 am from November 20 (Friday) and remain in operation till further orders, he said.

The announcement was made by Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty by the Gujarat government to oversee Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)'s coronavirus-related operations. He said beds for coronavirus patients are fast filling up in private hospitals with just around 400 of them remaining vacant in the city, which has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last few days.

Around 2,600 beds are vacant in government-run as well as private (rpt private) hospitals in the city, he added. Notably, Ahmedabad city has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases since the beginning of this month.

From 125 to 130 daily cases a few months ago, the city is now witnessing over 200 COVID-19 infections. In a statement, Gupta said though the AMC administration is taking various preventive steps, night curfew is needed to contain the spread of the viral infection among people.

The senior IAS officer said the curfew between 9 pm and 6 am will remain in force until further orders. He said the decision has been taken as per the guidance received from Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Gupta noted that restrictions are needed as people are flocking markets and other places in large numbers, which increases the chances of human-to-human transmission. To address the issue of high number of patients, Gupta said additional 900 COVID-19 beds have been made available at four government-run hospitals in and around Ahmedabad.

These are Kidney Hospital, Cancer Hospital and Sola Civil Hospital (all in Ahmedabad) and adjoining Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, the senior bureaucrat said. At present, a total of 2,637 beds for coronavirus patients are available in the city - 2,237 in government-run hospitals and 400 in private COVID-19 designated hospitals, Gupta said.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks ease from recent peak on global virus worries

European stocks fell on Thursday as investors feared another round of shutdowns due to soaring coronavirus cases globally, with growth-linked cyclical stocks leading losses across regional markets.The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.8 lower...

At Thalys attack trial, passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands

Two French citizens described to a court in Paris on Thursday how they used their bare hands to disarm and immobilise an Islamist gunman in an attack on a high-speed train in France in 2015.The testimony was given in the trial of Moroccan n...

Malawi court frees pastor wanted in South Africa for fraud, money-laundering

A Malawi magistrate released self-proclaimed prophet and businessman Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary from custody on Thursday, saying the arrest of the couple, who face charges of money-laundering, theft and fraud in South Africa, was il...

Mixed Martial Arts-Former UFC champion McGregor signs deal to fight Poirier

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has signed an agreement for a rematch against American Dustin Poirier in January, according to his website The Mac Life httpwww.themaclife.com on Thursday. McGregor, who has not fought since kno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020